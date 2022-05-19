The Cody girls soccer team scored its first goal against Newcastle nine minutes into its first match of state tournament in Cheyenne on Thursday.
It was the only one it needed for the victory, but the Fillies added 10 more before the final whistle to win 11-0.
Autumn Wilson scored that first goal with an assist from Jessa Lynn. Then the Fillies were quite until late in the half, scoring five goals in the final eight minutes in a scoring barrage.
In the 32nd minute, Wilson took a shot that was deflected by the keeper, but Kennedi Niemann crashed the goal for the score.
A minute later Ally Boysen passed to Aspen Kalkowski for the goal.
Cody ended the half with three goals. Wilson scored on an assist from Lynn in the 39th, followed a minute later with a goal by Lynn herself.
Then in the 40th, Boysen got her first goal on an assist from Lynn to make it 6-0.
Cody picked right back up with the scoring in the second half. Wilson earned a hat trick in the 43rd, with Natalie Wenke getting the assist.
In the 44th, Molly Hays, back from injury, was fouled int he box and scored on a PK. In the same minute Boysen passed to Hays for her second goal.
The Fillies put most of its JV in for the rest of the game and one got two goals. Kaitlyn Ennist scored in the 58th minute when she crashed the goal when a shot by Wenke was deflected away.
Then in the 78th she scored again on a corner by Hattie Robbins.
The Fillies play Mountain View on Friday at 4 p.m. The Lady Buffalos defeated Buffalo 1-0 after the game went into overtime and eventually a shootout Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.