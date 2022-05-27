It might be the most scenic sports setting in the state, and this week fans get to finally enjoy the return of baseball and the spectacular views of the hills, mountains and valleys surrounding Cody at Milward Simpson Field.
The Cody Cubs Legion baseball team kicks off a four-game home stand on Tuesday night against visiting Riverton, a day the team has been waiting for since the opening day of practice.
“It will be good to play in our home park,” coach Bart Grenz said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on the road and we love playing here and seeing all of the fans sitting on the hill or in the lower stands.”
The Cubs sit at 6-2 overall with four wins on the road at Casper and Riverton, plus a split in Jackson in their last weekend of action.
Cody beat Rock Springs and Powell and fell to Jackson and Gallatin Valley on Saturday and Sunday as the Cubs quickly come together as a unit.
“We continue to improve every game,” Grenz said. “We are much improved since our first game. The kids are working well together.”
The Cubs have put together some impressive offensive and defensive performances this season, including a 21-run outburst against Casper in game two against the Drillers to start the season.
Jackson Schroeder and Dominic Phillips each posted three-run home runs in that win.
Wyatt Carlson went 5 for 5 at the plate as the Cubs scored 10 unanswered runs to get the win.
The young Cubs have shown resiliency with an extra inning win and have thrown out a variety of pitchers in the young season, with Schroeder leading the way in impressive fashion.
Jace Jarrett and Ty Peterson have flashed the glove and come up with timely hits as well so far.
Trey Schroeder, Trey Thomasson and Ben Reinker were instrumental in a comeback win against Rock Springs to start the weekend at the Jackson Tournament.
The Cubs start the home stand against Riverton at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for game one.
Game two will follow at 7.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday with game two right after at 6.
“It will be fun to show the home fans what we look like early in the season,” Grenz said.
