Steve Fish and Cody Cubs assistant coach Andy Schroeder have taken different, yet similar paths in life since they were baseball teammates at the University of Nebraska, Fish a pitcher and Schroeder his catcher. Last week, their paths reconnected again when the World Baseball Showcase Colts, which Fish coaches, played the Cubs.
Fish said after they reconnected on Facebook recently, this summer provided the perfect opportunity to bring his team of international and regional players out to Cody.
“I said, ‘Hey man we can’t play on the West Coast can we come out there?’” Fish said. “He set it up for us and it’s been incredible.”
Fish was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 1997 and played seven years in professional baseball. After playing his last season in Australia he made connections that paved the path for a professional coaching career Down Under.
He coached the Perth Heat for 10 years, winning Australian Baseball League championships. Fish is also the head coach of the Australia U18 national team, and is a high performance manager for Baseball Western Australia. Due to his expertise and range, he is the Australia, Middle East and Southeast Asia region scout for the Boston Red Sox.
“I tell people I’ve got the best job in the world,” he said. “A ‘9-5’ was never going to be for me … I wanted to be on the baseball field more to help kids get to where they want to be.”
Schroeder also has had a lengthy baseball career, coaching for the minor league New Jersey Jackals and scouting with the Kansas City Royals.
Fish said he has enjoyed his time in Cody thoroughly. It was the first time the pair had seen each other in decades.
“The hospitality has been awesome,” he said. “Just (an) awesome atmosphere.”
Schroeder said he would love to get the Colts back in Cody as well for a closer visit, as the players were separated off the field due to the current health restrictions.
He did say the two middle-aged men shared a laugh over some old Cornhuskers baseball posters Schroeder had tucked away, a fond memory of their glory years.
As the evening glow started to envelope Milward Simpson Field, Fish seemed sentimental talking of his stay, looking out toward Heart Mountain.
“This is what it’s all about,” he said.
