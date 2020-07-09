It’s the same pattern every time.
Two white triangles with black shooting stars on the cheeks. A black peace sign on the nose. A White Claw in hand and Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart my Heart” blasting off bullfighter Cody Webster’s cell phone.
It’s not the standard uniform for a rodeo clown, but Justin Rumford has never been one to go by the book.
“I’ve never liked clowns,” he said. “I still don’t, really.”
Rumford passes on the red nose, the curly wig and the floppy shoes in favor of simple face paint and a jersey like the ones worn by the bullfighters that gives him a chance to show off his sponsors, including his RümpChät rodeo podcast.
Longtime fans of the Cody Nite Rodeo are familiar with Rumford. He started working for stock contractor Maury Tate in the mid-2000s, feeding the animals and traveling to wrestle steers in his spare time. After a bad knee injury sidelined him for a while, Tate gave Rumford his start as a clown, the linchpin of an act that’s half athletic competition and half variety show.
Rumford didn’t give up on his rodeo dreams until he found himself out of money in western Nebraska. He picked up a gig working for a stock contractor there, and that turned into more clowning opportunities until he decided to make it a full-time job in 2011. He booked 90 performances his first year.
Since then, Rumford has been named Clown of the Year eight times and has performed at rodeos around the country. Even with all that success, Cody still feels like home.
“I’ve been gone for quite a while now, but you don’t ever feel like you’re visiting town,” Rumford said. “It’s like a family reunion of people that I’m not related to.”
Rodeos have a lot of moving parts, and Rumford is there to talk during every transition to keep the crowd entertained. He was always the class clown and drew a lot of inspiration from a Saturday Night Live alum.
“When I was younger, I’d seen the ‘Tommy Boy’ movie and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I am Chris Farley,’” Rumford said. “My teachers told me that when I was in high school, ‘You can’t act like that, this and that.’ And I’m getting paid a ton of money to do stuff that my teachers told me not to do. So it’s worked out good.”
The Fat Guy in a Little Coat turned into a Fat Guy in a Spiderman costume, a rotund Evel Knievel jumping over two unwitting bystanders on a tiny motorcycle, and a large ringleader who brought two dozen moms into the rodeo arena to lose a shoe and high-five a bullfighter – which quickly went from a casual jog to a free-for-all that gave Stephanie Ferrell a chance to execute a perfect form tackle and get $100 richer.
“Hey everyone, look at the camera guy,” was one of his recurring bits during the Stampede. “This is Brandon. He lives in his mother’s basement and is on FarmersOnly.com.”
These sorts of pranks don’t stop in the arena.
“Rodeo guys are relentless about pranking each other,” Rumford said.
The classic is to invite a rookie out to a nice restaurant, then “get a call” and leave the table one by one until only the rookie is left and saddled with the bill. Rumford has had snakes (he hates them) put in award cases and been left hanging in full clown gear at non-existent autograph events, but isn’t shy about leaving “presents” for others.
“Is that when we put the dead cat in there?” he asked when a past prank involving a contestant’s trailer was danced around.
“It’s almost ridiculous how people are always pulling jokes on each other,” he said.
A big part of the show the spectators get to see is the banter between the announcer and the clown. For the Stampede, Rumford got to work with one of the best in the business, Boyd Polhamus.
Polhamus is a relentless researcher, pulling out tidbits about past champions, past champion stock and even which direction a horse will turn out of the chutes. He also happens to be a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, something Rumford takes every opportunity to pick on.
“Boyd loves the Green Bay Packers more than a mother can love her first-born child,” Rumford said. “I just like for them to lose so that I can make fun of Boyd.”
Simple, small things like needling the announcer’s favorite football team are hallmarks of Rumford’s act. Clowns put on a longer performance between the saddle bronc riding and breakaway roping events, an intermission in the competition. Some of them need a lot of expensive pieces to make their show work. Rumford works with what he has.
“I bought a Spiderman suit off Amazon for 50 bucks, and it’s hilarious, a fat guy sticking to the fence,” he said of his act on the first night of the Stampede.
“I don’t do things like a lot of guys and there’s a lot of other people in our business that don’t like that, but I’ve always just done what I want to do,” he said.
From the sound during his act in the arena, it works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.