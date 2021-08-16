The Cody Little League 12U baseball team saw their season come to an end at the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, Calif., last week.
“It was a great experience,” coach Jeremiah Johnston said. “For some of the kids it was their first time being in a place like that and the level of play was really high.”
The Cubs finished with a 1-2 record, earning a win after the Eagle River, Alaska, team had to forfeit due to COVID and falls to Lake Oswego, Ore., and Eagle, Idaho.
“The kids were ready to play and were definitely prepared, but the speed of the game was faster than anything we’ve faced before,” Johnston said.
The Cubs won both the district and state tournaments to clinch this spot. It was the first time Cody had made the regional tournament in San Bernardino since 2014.
Against the Oregon squad on Wednesday, Cody fell 11-0.
“In both games we struggled to hit,” Johnston said. “The speed of the pitching was a factor and any kind of mistake compounded,” Johnston said.
Oregon took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and kept pouring it on, adding four more runs in each of the next two innings.
The Cubs held Oregon scoreless in the fourth.
Kanin Phillips had the Cubs only hit of the game and the tournament on Wednesday, slapping a line drive back at the pitcher for a single.
Lane Stevenson led the Cubs on the mound, delivering three strikeouts through the final two innings.
Cache McFadden started on the mound, giving up three runs on four hits through 1 inning. Phillips went 2/3 of an inning and allowed four runs on one hit.
Griff McCarten went 1/3 of an inning, giving up four runs on three hits.
In their tournament opener, the Cubs fell to Idaho’s West Valley 13-3.
Cody jumped on the scoreboard first and made it 2-0 when Stevenson stole home on a delayed steal in the first inning. The Cubs drew four walks in that inning alone.
Cody made two errors in the bottom of the first and West Valley took advantage, sending four across the plate. Still, Cody was able to dodge a major bullet in that inning, as Stevenson forced the batter into a pop fly to center for the third out with the bases loaded.
Idaho added two more runs in the second and then seven more in the third to make it 13-2.
Facing the mercy rule in the fourth, Cody scored once but could not add another in order to keep the game going. The Cubs were held hitless in the loss.
Stevenson pitched 1 inning, giving up four runs on three hits. Phillips went 1 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs on five hits. Easton Hartley pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one run on one hit.
The team was housed in a facility at the complex and due to COVID restrictions couldn’t leave to explore the area. They were able to interact with other teams at the event however.
“They had a good time,” Johnston said. “There was some big open areas with a basketball court and ping-pong table and they were out there quite a bit with kids from other places.”
The games could be watched live on ESPN+ and the athletes were excited to see themselves.
“That was pretty fun,” Johnston said. “They watched it back after the game.”
