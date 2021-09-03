Cody shined on offense, defense and special teams in a 57-10 victory against the Wolverines on Friday in Riverton to open the season with a win.
Luke Talich led the way, capping off a stellar first half with a 21-yard scramble with no time left after breaking a sack attempt to put Cody ahead 43-3. The junior first-year quarterback finished with 100 yards rushing, 9 of 12 passing for 183 yards and five total touchdowns. In the first half alone he tallied 100 yards rushing and 101 passing with four total scores.
Chaz Cowie added tallied two passing touchdowns on a pair of big receptions for 79 yards combined, and added 44 yards rushing.
On defense, Daniel Gorman tallied multiple sacks and wreaked havoc against Riverton’s offense.
Cody opened with a big stop, as Gorman ended Riverton’s first drive with a stop at the line on fourth and one.
Riverton returned the favor on Cody’s first drive, stopping the Broncs on 4th and four. On the Wolverine’s next possession, Gorman hit the ballcarrier and jarred the ball loose. Chance Moss fell on it to turn the ball over, putting Cody on Riverton’s 43.
The Broncs took seven plays to go the distance, taking advantage of two big Chaz Cowie runs to get the ball to the 16. Later, Matt Nelson ran the ball to the 1, then took the ball again and found the end zone on the next drive. Nelson tallied one more point on the PAT to put Cody ahead 7-0 with 4:49 left in the first.
The Broncs defense kept it up on the next drive, forcing Riverton to punt deep in its own territory and then blocking the punt. Cody took over just 11 yards from the end zone but Jackson Schroeder fumbled on the first play.
Schroder made up for it with big stops on the next Riverton possession, forcing yet another punt and once again blocking it, this time taking over at the 26.
Drew Trotter ran it twice to get to the 17, then Talich lobbed a pass over the defender to Cowie, who snagged it for a TD. After another PAT, Cody was up 14-0 with :31 left in the opening quarter.
The Broncs added a safety on Riverton’s next possession after the quarterback was ruled for intentional grounding when he passed nowhere near a receiver while in the end zone.
Cody took advantage, as Talich covered 78 yards on two long runs for another score. The two-point conversion failed, but Cody was now ahead 22-0 with 11:51 in the second.
After a defensive stand, the Broncs offense again took advantage. Cowie tallied a big gain on a screen pass and Trotter finished it by catching a pitch pass from Talich and running 9 yards for the score. After another successful PAT, Cody led 29-0 with 6:43 in the half.
After another big defensive stop by the Broncs on the next possession, the Wolverine’s punt snap went wide and the punter fell on it at the 4 yard line. Cody only needed one play to take advantage, as Trotter ran it in from 4 yards out for another score. After another PAT, Cody led 36-0 with 5:36 left.
Cody nearly kept the scoreboard clean through the first half, but with 58 seconds left, Riverton kicker Tanner Johnson made a 36-yard kick to make it 36-3.
The Broncs didn’t waste the final minute, going on a six-play drive that included a Cowie run, a pair of passes to Trotter and then his final scramble to finish the half with a flourish.
Cody opened the third with a big kickoff return by Cowie but then a fumble on the next play to turn the ball over. Riverton quarterback Nathan Hutchinson took advantage, scrambling 82 yards for the Wolverine’s first TD of the game.
Cody responded immediately, as Talich fed a shovel pass to Cowie, who ran 72 yards to make it 50-10.
On Riverton’s next possession, Grayson Beaudrie strip-sacked the quarterback and Jace Grant recovered the ball at the Riverton 20. Cowie again finished a short drive in the end zone, running seven yards for his second TD of the second half, with 8:08 left in the third. After yet another successful PAT by Nelson, Cody led 57-10 and the running clock rule began.
The game finished with Broncs further down on the depth chart getting minutes.
