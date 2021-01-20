When Bronc swimmer Trevor Freyder touched the wall at the conclusion of the 50 free during the Powell Triangular on Tuesday, he anxiously looked to see if he had a state-qualifying time.
But without his glasses and not wearing contacts, he wasn’t able to see his time on the scoreboard. It wasn’t until teammate Joren Vipperman, swimming next to him, leaned over to congratulate him that he knew he got it.
“It was exciting,” he said. “My goal for the season was to qualify in one event and the 50 was the one I wanted. Bradley (Fick) says about 10-20% of high school swimmers get to go to state and swim in an event they qualified for. It’s an accomplishment.”
Freyder’s qualifying mark and third-place finish were some of the highlights for Cody during the meet, where the Broncs finished third behind Powell and Worland.
He said he’s been working on his starts in practice and with the help of Fick has greatly improved.
“I had a lot of bad habits on my starts,” he said. “Before I wasn’t jumping very far and was very shallow. When I started jumping farther, I was able to go deeper and come up later. I also am pulling harder with my arms off the block and not letting my legs do all the work.”
At the Broncs last meet in Worland last week, he swam a 26.11, just .31 seconds off the state qualifying time of 25.80.
“I knew I’d get it soon,” he said. “I’ve been working on breathing less and paying attention to the little things.”
Joseph Killpack also had a state qualifying mark, adding the 100 breast to his list of events. He finished third in the event.
“He’s now qualified in everything but the 500,” coach Jason Koperski said.
Killpack also won the 50 free and was part of the second-place 200 medley relay with Fick, William Law and Joren Vipperman, and the 200 free relay with Freyder, Vipperman and Fick.
Koperski said the Broncs continue to cut time, with everyone going faster in their events.
“You never know what to expect during a Tuesday night meet, but everyone did really good,” he said.
Fick finished second in the 200 free, and after dropping 10 seconds last week, Peter Kim continued to improve in the event and finished fifth.
“He’s getting really close,” Koperski said of Kim. “He’s about two seconds from qualifying.”
Kim also finished in second in the 500 free, while Vipperman took second in the 100 free.
The Broncs host a triangular meet with Powell and Worland on Friday at 5 p.m.
Powell Triangular
Teams: 1. Powell 101, 2. Worland 68, 3. Cody 52.
200 yard medley relay - 2. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, William Law, Bradley Fick, Joren Vipperman) 1:58.53.
200 yard free - 2. Fick 2:01.25, 5. Peter Kim 2:15.74, 8. Ethan Hope 2:30.94.
50 yard free - 1. Killpack 24.71, 3. Trevor Freyder 25.74, 7. Vipperman 26.95, 9. Jonah Woods 28.18, 10. Andrew Eissinger 28.32, 13. William Law 31.10, 16. Parker Laing 33.28.
100 yard free - 2. Vipperman 1:00.08, 10. Laing 1:14.40.
500 yard free - 2. Kim 6:29.32, 4. Hope 7:15.00.
200 yard free relay - 2. (Freyder, Vipperman, Fick, Killpack) 1:44.01.
100 yard back - 4. Woods 1:20.57, 5. Eissinger 1:22.39.
100 yard breast - 3. Killpack 1:14.77, 8. Fick 1:20.14, 11. Law 1:22.45.
400 yard free relay - 3. Cody (Freyder, Kim, Law, Eissinger) 4:29.76.
