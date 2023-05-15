Cody track and field coach Bret Engdahl said his teams don’t go into a regional meet looking to win it all. Rather, it’s all about getting as many kids as possible qualified for state.
But the Broncs and Fillies apparently had different ideas when it came to winning the 4A West Regional meet on their home turf.
“After day one it was like, ‘Holy cow, we are having a good meet,’” Engdahl said. “The kids were well prepared and they were ready to go.”
Both boys and girls teams were well ahead of the rest of the field after Friday’s action, and Saturday was more of the same.
The Broncs and Fillies will head to the state meet this week as 4A West Regional champions, and haven’t shown any indication they will be slowing down any time soon.
“A lot of our kids will be in three and four events at state,” Engdahl said. “And they will be competitive in every one of them.”
Senior Luke Talich broke his own 200 meter dash record twice, clocking a 21.85 in Friday’s prelims and a 22.11 in the finals to win gold. Those appear to be the fastest times in 4A this season.
He also went on to win gold in the long jump and qualify for state.
“We have never had anyone at Cody High School under 22 seconds in the 200,” Engdahl said. “AJ Baustert broke his own record as well.”
Talich also paced the field in the 100 dash with a 10.72. That appears to be the top mark in 4A as well.
The Broncs will have four runners competing at state in the 100 and 200 dash for the first time in school history.
“Everyone was doing incredibly well,” senior hurdler Graidin Arnold said. “It means a lot for me knowing this is the last time I am going to be competing on my home track. I think it meant a lot for everybody.”
Jace Jarrett, Dillon Brost, Baustert and Talich combined to scorch everyone in the 4x100 relay to win gold.
The 1,600 meter sprint medley team of Brost, Baustert, Arnold and Charlie Hulbert took the title.
Hulbert also anchored the Broncs 4x800 relay team that edged Evanston for gold as well.
“That was a crazy race,” Hulbert said. “We didn’t get off to the best start. We lost a few places, gained a few places, and then Riley Nielson caught a large group of kids on his third lap and gave me a chance to catch the Evanston kid.”
Battling sinus and lung problems throughout the meet, he got a little jolt of energy starting out his half mile.
“In the first 100 meters I’m on the curve and I get on the straight and I felt my ears pop,” Hulbert said. “I almost got a runner’s high from that and I suddenly felt a lot better.”
He closed the gap quickly, stayed behind the runner from Evanston and passed him in the final 200 meters for another Broncs relay win.
He started out regionals on Friday afternoon taking the 800 run title as well.
“Logan Class had great day winning the discus also,” Engdahl said. “We are all super happy to see him put it all together at the right time.”
Nobody put it all together quite like the Filly distance runners over the weekend.
Junior Ada Nelson cruised to first in the 800 run and the mile, plus anchored a pair of championship relay teams.
Kylie Silva and Ava Stafford also landed on the podium in the top spots for the 800 run.
Silva helped the 4x800 relay team get off to a fast start, while Stafford, Taylen Stinson and Nelson did the rest as they dominated the field.
“Kylie is doing great for us and she is just a freshman,” Nelson said. “Coach (Maggie) Kirkham just has us all well prepared and I think it shows.”
Another freshman led off the championship 1,600 sprint medley team as well in Isabelle Paddock. The rest of the team was made up of Allie Broussard, Stinson and Nelson.
“We’ve had our eye on her since she was in middle school. She is just fast,” Engdahl said. “She is another kid in four events at state.”
Stinson also won the 3,200, with Sadie Jackson in third.
Senior Laura Phillips took the title in discus with a toss of 116-03, and won silver in shot put in difficult weather conditions.
The Fillies also landed three girls on the podium in the high jump in Allison Gee, Rainey Powell and Kenzie Ratcliff, all of them underclassmen.
Powell tied her best jump of the season with a 4-11.
“There wasn’t really a whole lot of pressure with the weather the way it was,” Gee said. “We knew there probably wasn’t going to be any records broken.”
She also landed on the podium along with fellow freshman Gracie Buck and senior Hayley Pearson-Horner in the long jump to qualify for state.
It was all part of a memorable regional meet that will be difficult to repeat.
“Like I said, we never go into regionals looking at our scores and looking to win it,” Engdahl said. “But I have to admit it is pretty cool winning it all.”
4A
West
Regional
Girls teams - 1. Cody 179.50; 2. Kelly Walsh 143; 3. Star Valley 127.50; 4. Evanston 77; 5. Riverton 70; 6. Rock Springs 53; 7. Green River 26.50; 8. Jackson 17.50.
Boys teams - 1. Cody 167.50; 2. Evanston 129; 3. Kelly Walsh 103; 4. Rock Springs 78; 5. Star Valley 71.50; 6. Green River 65.50; 7. Riverton 60; 8. Jackson 24.50.
Girls
finals
100 meter dash - 4. Allie Broussard, 12.84; 5. Isabelle Paddock, 12.91.
400 meter dash - 4. Keira Jackson, 1:03.74; 6. Ava Stafford, 1:03.94.
800 meter run - 1. Ada Nelson, 2:14.18; 3. Stafford, 2:25.85; 4. Kylie Silva, 2:27.93.
1,600 meter run - 1. Nelson, 5:16.78; 2. Taylen Stinson, 5:23.75; 5. Silva, 5:44.24; 7. Zelma Rudd, 5:47.85.
3,200 meter run - 1. Stinson, 12:00.52; 3. Mersades Jackson, 12:26.17; 5. Sunday Schuh, 12:37.37; 7. Elisa Wachob, 12:43.95.
100 meter hurdles - 7. Callie Shelton, 17.20.
300 meter hurdles - 4. Gracie Buck, 50.04.
4x100 meter relay - 3. Cody (Molly Buckles, Buck, Paddock, Broussard)), 51.63.
4x400 meter relay - 5. Cody (Keira Jackson, Silva, Stafford, Buck), 4:21.57.
4x800 meter relay - 1. Cody (Silva, Stafford, Stinson, Nelson), 10:03.09.
1,600 meter relay - 1. Cody (Paddock, Broussard, Stinson, Nelson). 4:20.95.
High jump - T3. Allison Gee, 4-11; 5. Rainey Powell, 4-11; 6. Kenzie Ratcliff, 4-09.
Pole vault - 3. Kelsey Pomajazl, 10-00; 4. Hailey Holeman, 9-06; 5. Paddock, 9-00; T10. Jaida Brice 8-00.
Long jump - 4. Buck, 15-07; 5. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 15-07; 6. Gee; 15-06.75; T13. Broussard, 14-06.
Triple jump - 10. Pearson-Horner, 31-09; 18. Isabel Taylor, 30-04.50.
Shot put - 2. Laura Phillips, 35-08.50; 17. Sophia Radakovich, 29-08.50; 21. Gaby Hooper, 27-09; 22. Rachel Williams, 27-06.50.
Discus - 1. Phillips, 116-03;
16. Radakovich, 87-04; 17. Powell; 86-10; 21. Williams, 80-07.
Boys
finals
100 meter dash - 1. Luke Talich, 10.72; 3. AJ Baustert, 22.51; 7. Ben Stewart, 25.36; 8. Jace Jarrett, 27.93.
200 meter dash- 1. Luke Talich, 22.11; 2. AJ Baustert, 22.51; 7. Ben Hogan, 25.36; 8. Jace Jarrett, 27.93.
400 meter dash - 7. Kash Merritt, 1:05.35.
800 meter run - 1. Charlie Hulbert, 1:58.02; 5. Riley Nielson, 2:03.53; 11. David Juergens, 2:07.27; 12. Syrus Bates, 2:07.43.
1,600 meter run - 4. Hulbert, 4:34.32; 10. Stewart, 4:41.16; 14. Nielson, 4:50.97; 22. Bates, 5:03.86.
3,200 meter run - 2. Stewart, 10:09.16; 17; Nielson, 11:30.53.
110 meter hurdles - 4. Graidin Arnold, 15.29.
4x100 meter relay - 1. Cody ( Jarrett, Brost, Baustert, Talich), 42.79.
4x400 meter relay - 2. Cody (Arnold, Jacob Ball, Ben Hogan, Merritt), 3:33.83.
4x800 meter relay - 1. Cody (Juergens, Nielson, Stewart, Hulbert), 8:21.52.
1,600 Sprint medley relay - 1. Cody (Brost, Baustert, Arnold, Hulbert), 3:38.43.
High jump - 2. Robby Porter, 6-04; 4. Hogan, 5-08; 9. Maddax Ball, 5-08.
Pole vault - 3. Brost, 12-06; T7. Kaden Clark, 11-00; T13. Nick Stewart, 10-00.
Long jump - 1. Talich, 22-04.50; T12. Logan Class, 19-01.50; 25. Clark, 16-06.50.
Triple jump - 3. Maddax Ball, 41-01.50; 17. Christian Dudrick, 37-05; T18. Isaac Winters, 36-05.50; T18 Stewart, 36-05.50.
Shot put - 7. Jace Grant, 42-11.50; 22. Wyatt Barton, 37-07; 24. Barrett George, 36-07; 32. Royce Lineberger, 29-06.50.
Discus - 1. Class, 146-10; 5. Grant, 123-00; 17. George, 109-10; 22. Barton, 102-07.
