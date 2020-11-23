The accolades for the Meeteetse Lady Longhorns volleyball team just keep coming. After finishing second in the state tournament, several Lady ’Horns players were honored by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Three players – seniors Abigale May, Samantha May and Lexi Allen – were named all-state. It’s Allen’s third all-state award, while Samantha earned her second and Abigale her first.
“I don’t actually think much of it,” Allen said of winning the award for the third time. “It kind of just makes me proud of myself, but I also tend to not give it a lot of thought. For me, just knowing my accomplishments is enough.”
Allen led the team in kills (195), kill percentage (29.58%), digs (169) and blocks (60).
Samantha May was second in kills (134), kill percentage (24.55%), and assists (150).
“She is such a fun kid to to coach because no matter how hard you work her, she keeps her humor and positivity,” said coach Kelsey Scolari.
Abigale May was excited to win the award for the first time, but was quick to honor her teammates.
“I was very happy to get it this year with all the senior girls,” Abigale May said. “[I’m] proud of the junior girls for getting all-conference.”
May consistently found a way to get the ball to her teammates in a good position to score, and led the team by a wide margin in assists (245). She was also the best on the team at racking up aces with 54 on the year.
The three all-state selections were tied with Kaycee for the second-most in 1A, and were behind only Cokeville’s four all-state honorees.
The Lady ’Horns also nabbed five all-conference selections. Allen and the Mays are joined by first-time selections Miya May and Kennedi Johnson, both juniors.
Johnson, the libero, often absorbed the brunt of the opponents’ attacks and didn’t have many opportunities to add to tallies on the stat sheet, but made the most of her opportunities serving, committing just two service errors on 23 attempts. She was also fourth on the team in digs (121).
Miya May led the starters in serving percentage (92.61%) and committed the fewest service errors of the starters aside from Johnson. She also played well on the defensive side of the net, and finished second on the team in digs (126).
Five all-conference selections is the most in the 1A West.
Allen was also named conference player of the year for the second time, while Scolari was named coach of the year.
Molly Hays, All Conference
Cody freshman Molly Hays earned her first 4A All-Conference nod after stepping in as the Filly setter this season.
“Molly is a dream to coach,” coach Stephanie Birch said. “She has every intangible attribute you want in an athlete. She shows up everyday with an attitude to get better and competes relentlessly. She out works everyone in the gym and never quits. She is a winner in every way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.