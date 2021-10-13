Sleeping Giant Ski Area season pass sales lifted off on Monday. The prices will stay constant until Nov. 1.
An adult pass runs $450 and is for ages 19-69. A junior pass for those 13-18 years old is $300. A children’s pass is $200 but for those 5 years and younger, a pass can be acquired now for free.
Senior passes are $100 and will stay at the same price on Nov. 1. Sleeping Giant passholders can ski any day of the season with no blackout dates, but passes do not include night skiing. Night skiing can be added for $75.
Passholders can also enjoy a number of perks at partnering ski areas this season. Skiers and snowboarders who purchase a pass can enjoy three free ski days at Hogadon Basin Ski Area in Casper, White Pine Ski Area in Pinedale, Ski Cooper in Leadville, Colo., and Soldier Mountain in Fairfield, Idaho.
More limited free days and price discounts can also be accessed at Snowy Range Ski Area in Centennial, Snow King Mountain in Jackson, and Grand Targhee Resort in Alta.
Tickets can be purchased at skisg.com, on the Sleeping Giant mobile app or at Sunlight Sports. Printed passes will also be available for pick-up at Sunlight Sports or on the mountain at the start of the season.
Sleeping Giant is planning to be open Fridays-Sundays this season, with night skiing on Fridays and Saturdays. The mountain plans to expand lighting, add tubing runs, offer snow bike rentals and provide live music every Saturday night.
The mountain is tentatively planning for a Dec. 4 opening.
On Wednesday the mountain also announced its award winners from the 2020/21 season. Free season passes were given to the winners.
Best tailgater: Richard Davis
Most active social media presence: Maddox Growney
Most family days on the mountain: Todd and Brandy Shepard
