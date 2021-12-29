UPDATE - The Yellowstone Quake games scheduled for this Friday and Saturday night have been postponed due to illness. An updated schedule will be posted at a later date.
-------------
The Yellowstone Quake wrapped up the 11th Annual NA3L Showcase in Blaine, Minn., with a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Capitals on Dec. 22.
The Quake (7-20-2) finished the Showcase 2-1 after earlier wins over the Norwich Sea Captains and the Austin Ice Bats.
The event featured some of the best junior hockey players in the country, bringing every NA3L team under one roof and allowing scouts the opportunity to see the multitude of talent the league has to offer.
A Gabe Coppo goal at the 7:15 mark got the Quake an early 1-0 lead in the opening period against Atlanta. He was assisted by Keegan Ferguson and Jack Harris for his 13th goal of the season.
Atlanta tied things up at 1-1 late in the first on a goal by Carson Holliday.
The Capitals added two more goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.
Harris found the back of the net at the 6:52 mark of the third to bring the Quake to within a goal at 3-2.
The Capitals eventually put two more goals on the board in the third period as the Quake capped off three consecutive days of competitive hockey.
Both teams finished with just two penalties in the game, both coming in the third period and neither team was able to capitalize on the power play opportunities.
Shots on goal were nearly identical for both teams, with the Capitals finishing with 43 and the Quake 44 in the matchup.
Cole Eastman was in goal for Yellowstone. Eastman stopped 38 of 43 shots.
As Yellowstone returns home this weekend, Harris leads the team in points with 41. He is averaging 1.58 points per game in 26 games played so far this year.
Harris also leads the team in assists with 27.
After the Showcase, Harris was named the Frontier Division Star of the Week by the NA3L.
He racked up eight points in Blaine, including a goal and an assist in the 7-1 win over Norwich. Against Austin, Harris tallied two goals and two assists in the 7-2 win over the Ice Bats.
Ferguson has 19 goals in 28 games played so far this year to lead the team. He is averaging 1.36 points per game and is second in assists with 19.
Ostman continued his solid season at the Showcase and is tied with Harris at 14 goals in 25 games and is third in assists with 18. He also leads the team in power play assists with 10.
With just four games under his belt for the Quake, newcomer Edvin Falkenstrom is emerging as a force in the goal for Yellowstone.
Falkenstrom was named honorable mention Star of the Week for the division after his performance in Blaine. He allowed just three goals in two games during the showcase, both wins for the Quake.
The Swedish goalie stopped 24 of 25 shots against Norwich and 27 of 29 shots against Austin.
Fans can celebrate the New Year at Riley Arena as the Quake take on Bozeman for a pair of matchups.
The Quake will take on the Icedogs on Friday, New Year’s Eve, and Saturday. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.