The folks who knew him just called him “Padre.”
And no, I’m not referring to the artist that used to live up the North Fork.
The “Padre” I knew pre-dates our North Fork artist by several years and, as far as I know, never visited Wyoming. At least I hope he didn’t.
I was told, perhaps tongue in cheek, that the nickname Padre came from the man’s occupation and the simple fact that, over the years in the course of his employment, he’d scared the hell out of a lot of real nasty bad guys. As far as his employment, it was rumored that he worked for our president in a capacity that often sent him south of the border. Nuff said.
We met while I was deer/hog hunting down in south Texas on a friend’s ranch of several thousand acres, but with a top quality shooting range out past 2,000 yards. What with Denny being a retired Texas lawman, they were well acquainted and good friends. He’d dropped by the ranch to sight in his newly acquired .50 caliber BMG long-range rifle. Me, I was just along for the ride.
Padre could not only shoot the rifle with unerring accuracy, he also packed a custom-made 1911 in .45 ACP and was a top-grade shot with it. For example, while we were relaxing between Padre’s shots at the targets with the big .50, a smallish whitetail buck (I believe these little guys are called “Carmen Mountain Whitetails”) slipped out of that south Texas brush on the other end of the range and Padre asked our host, Denny, if he thought he could hit it with the rifle.
The deer was about the size of a smallish German shepherd and standing in the shadow of a bank of stacked hay around 400 yards away. Unfortunately, with the sun in his eyes, Denny couldn’t see the deer way out there.
After telling Denny where to watch (the little buck was standing between a piece of farm equipment and the stack), Padre slipped his .45 out of its shoulder holster, aimed and put a round right between the deer’s legs, not harming the deer, but raising a small cloud of dust from the sun burned caliche.
Denny didn’t spot the dust despite the deer shifting its location away from the bullet’s strike, so Padre told him to keep looking and placed another .45 slug directly between its legs again.
Folks, that’s not random chance at those distances, that’s darned good shooting.
This time around everybody saw the deer as it high-tailed (pun intended) it out of the pasture and back into the brush. The rest of the afternoon was spent enduring the tremendous report of that .50 caliber rifle and trying to find a spot somewhere behind the shooter but out of range of the concussion of the shot. Every time that rifle barked, you could feel that blast of warm air over 20 feet away and it would dang near blow your ear protectors off.
Once the big rifle was sighted in, our “president’s” man could shoot it well enough to pick off grapefruit at over 600 yards and the resulting explosion was something you had to see to believe. He thought he needed more trigger time.
I’m reminded of that week down in south Texas every time I look up at the shoulder mount of a diminutive 12 point whitetail buck hanging on my office wall. No, it wasn’t the one referred to in the opening paragraph of this little essay, but it was collected on the same trip. I shot it at about 40 yards with a .257 Roberts improved (“The Bob” to gun enthusiasts) Randy Black built for me on a Swedish Mauser many years ago when Sandi and I lived up on Line Creek north of Clark.
That was all said, to say this. Elmer Keith, the dean of hand gunners, was never a high velocity fan. Until I shot that little deer, I never understood his assertion that, to a point, the faster a bullet goes, the less penetration it has.
When I shot that deer, I expected to blow a hole clean through it with the 130 grain, .257 caliber slugs I was using. However, further examination showed excessive bullet expansion and a bullet penetration of around 8 inches and a fully expanded bullet stopped by the skin on the far side of the chest cavity.
These many years later, I understand that this was not an anomaly as I originally thought, but verification of Keith’s statement and, in the many years since that incident, has only been proven time and again by examinations of expired game animals.
Maybe the old guy knew what he was talking about? Some do.
Just saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.