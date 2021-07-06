The Cody Legion baseball team started off the final week of the regular season by splitting with Casper on the road Monday. The Cubs are now 30-15 overall.
Casper 5, Cody 3
The Cubs struggled to hit against Casper in the first game, losing the close match up.
Cody scored a run in the fourth on a walk and single by Devyn Engdahl. It added two more in the seventh on a single by Trey Thomasson, two walks and single by Ethan Johnston.
Casper scored two in the third and fourth and one in the fifth.
Cody finished with three hits. Johnston went 1-2, and Thomasson and Engdahl 1-3.
Thomasson pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up four runs on six hits. Grady McCarten pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits.
Cody 14, Casper 10
In a back-and-forth second game, the Cubs clinched the win in the seventh inning.
In the frame, Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch, Jack Schroeder hit a single, Engdahl a double and Thomasson a single. The final run scored on an error.
Cody scored three runs in the first on two walks, two hit batters, a single by Johnston, and sac flies by Blatt and Dominic Phillips.
The Drillers tied in the third but Cody took a 6-3 lead in the fourth, which included a double by Tyler Grenz and singles by Engdahl and Thomasson.
Casper tied it again in the bottom of the frame before Cody scored four in the fourth on singles by Grenz, Johnston, Blatt, Jack Schroeder and Engdahl. Schroeder stole home for the final run.
After the Drillers tied it in the fifth, both teams were scoreless in the sixth.
At the plate, Engdahl went 3-4, Thomasson 2-3, Johnston 2-4 and Grenz 2-5.
Cody sent six pitchers to the mound. Phillips pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on no hits. Trey Schroeder went 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on three hits. Chance Moss went 1 inning and gave up no runs or hits. Wyatt Carlson pitched 1 inning and allowed four runs on three hits. Eli Johnston earned the win, giving up no runs on no hits through 1 2/3 innings. Blatt threw two pitches to close out the game.
