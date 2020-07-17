The Cody Legion baseball team improved to 34-15 after defeating both Meridian, Idaho and Jackson on Friday in Jackson.
Cody 12, Meridian, Idaho 2
The Cubs 10-run ruled Meridian in its first game.
Two hit batters and doubles by Cody Phillips and Devyn Engdahl helped score three runs in the first inning.
In the third, Tristan Blatt walked and Tyler Grenz hit his second home run on the year to make it 5-0. Two more walks and two errors scored two more.
Jared Grenz started the fourth inning with a double and scored on an error.
Singles by Ethan Johnston, Tyler Grenz, Engdahl and Jack Schroeder helped score four in the sixth.
Idaho's runs came in the fifth and sixth innings.
At the plate, Tyler Grenz went 2-3 and Engdahl 2-4.
Tyler Grenz pitched 6 innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
Cody 7, Jackson 2
The Cubs did a good job of putting up runs in almost every inning in its second game of the day against Jackson.
Cody Phillips hit a triple to start the game and scored on a sac fly by Johnston. Phillips scored again in the third on a wild pitch. He reached on a single.
After Jackson scored on in the third, a double by Schroeder and single by Chance Moss brought in another run in the fourth.
Singles by Phillips, Johnson and Tyler Grenz, a sac fly by Blatt and double by Engdahl brought in three in the fifth. Jackson loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but would only score one.
In the sixth another run scored on an error and single by Tyler Grenz.
Cody finished with 13 hits. Cody Phillips and Tyler Grenz went 3-4, and Schroeder 2-4.
Grady McCarten started the game, going 4 innings and giving up one run on two hits. Jared Grenz pitched 3 innings and allowed one run on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.