Rodeo has always been a big part of Bridger Brengle’s life, and now she is being rewarded for her dedication to her sport.
Brengle recently signed a letter of intent to compete in rodeo at Central Wyoming College in Riverton where she earned a full-ride scholarship.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “I’m really grateful for the scholarship.”
Brengle, a Cody senior homeschool student, has been competing in rodeo since a young age. She and her sister have been regulars at Cody Nite Rodeo for a number of years and have competed in a number of national level rodeos.
Brengle competed in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Rodeo Finals in 2019, placing 34th in goat tying. She went back the next season and took 14th in that event. Late last year she also competed in the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Rodeo Championship, taking 18th in goat tying.
Brengle will compete in goat tying, barrel racing and breakaway roping.
She said her main goal to start will be to score points and be an asset to her team.
Brengle also considered competing in rodeo at Northwest College where she also had a full-ride opportunity, and also Casper College and Miles Community College in Montana.
“It feels good to have it set because for a while I didn’t know what I was doing and everybody had already signed,” she said.
She said she was impressed by the quality Central Wyoming campus and also felt a connection with her future rodeo teammates, with who she practiced.
“It was awesome, all the girls are really nice,” she said. “Very much like a family.”
She’ll be joined at Central Wyoming by Meeteetse student and friend Delanie Salzman who will also be competing in rodeo and gave Brengle the idea to attend school there. Brengle plans to study agriculture business and move on to the University of Wyoming after earning her associate’s degree. She plans to compete in rodeo there as well.
This spring Brengle will compete in the high school rodeo season, which started on Saturday, and will attempt to qualify for the National High School Rodeo Association Finals, scheduled to take place this July in Gillette.
