I wish everyone who will be reading this column in 2022 a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. I also want to thank the editor of the Cody Enterprise for allowing me the opportunity to take two months off from writing so I could concentrate on fishing waters around Wyoming and elsewhere in order to gather new content and insights that can be shared with fellow anglers and angling lasses in the weeks and months ahead.
Sometimes someone who writes about a sport or hobby with passion and enthusiasm for decades just runs out of steam. It is not because writers necessarily cannot find anything to put into print. In my case, I just needed to back away for a while to give serious thought about what to bring to the Streamside column that has been missing for the past several years while civilization has had to come to grips with a virus that has disrupted and even divided our society into tribalism, for lack of a better word.
We were not long into 2022 before we received much-needed snowfall in the Absaroka, Beartooth and Bighorn mountains. The drought of 2021 was real and downright scary when anglers viewed or experienced the low-water conditions going into the winter months. The snowfall introduced newcomers to how quickly Wyoming temperatures can go from a balmy 55 degrees one day, only to awaken to traffic-impeding snow and temperatures well below zero the next day.
The Wyoming “breezes” dropped those temperatures to as low as 34 below zero before the storm blew through last week. Again, the moisture covered the mountains was welcome and brought the moisture content to just about average, or 100%, for January. It is my hope the high country in and around Yellowstone National Park receives much more snow so our beloved wild trout rivers and streams flowing out of these mountains can have better-than-adequate flows once the snow melts to sustain fishing conditions during the peak summer and fall months.
The fishing forecast for the Cody area in January looks good. Anglers can find open water in the lower Shoshone to whet appetites by using flies or lures in pursuit of brown, rainbow, cutthroat, some tiger trout and Rocky Mountain whitefish when the temperatures are at, or above, 32 degrees. January insect activity on the lower Shoshone has been primarily small midges, with some blue winged olives and winter stoneflies. Please stay tuned as I fill you in on what flies or lures to use and where on the lower Shoshone and other tail waters in Wyoming and Montana this winter and as conditions or hatches change as frequently as our fickle weather.
Ice fishermen are beginning to spread out a bit more as the extreme cold temperatures last week brought long awaited ice to Bighorn Lake, Deaver, Hogan, Luce, West and East Newton and Sunshine reservoirs. Ice drillers have reported good action on trout, with a few walleye and lake trout taking ice jigs, ice fishing spoons or baited hooks at the above-mentioned reservoirs. As the weather warms and the winds blow, not all of these reservoirs will maintain safe ice conditions. As always, I do encourage ice fishermen, women and children to know how to safely approach fishing through the ice. I also recommend fishing with a buddy and checking ice conditions before going too far out on the ice to drill holes and practice your craft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.