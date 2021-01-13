It came down to the final match in the wrestling dual between Cody and Powell on Tuesday night.
The Broncs trailed 37-35 after coming back from an early 27-0 deficit. Wrestling above his actual weight class, Danny Becker (285 pounds) needed to defeat Nevan McDonald to clinch the win. Becker, closer to hitting the 220 weight class, earned a takedown after some circling and got McDonald on his back for a nearfall. When he pushed him to his back a second time, he earned the pin in 1:50 to give Cody the 41-37 win.
“The first half we came out rough, but we knew the good seniors were gone and we had a chance this year,” Collin Lindemann said. “It felt great to see my teammates win.”
Becker’s victory was part of a string of late wins for the Broncs, which coach Trev Wood said was awesome to see.
It began with Jackson Wood (160) against Riley Bennett. It was a match coach Wood said they weren’t sure about, and it went back and forth for awhile.
Bennett earned the first takedown, but Wood got an escape and takedown of his own, but Bennett ended the period with an escape and takedown to lead 5-3.
“Usually I’m pretty nervous before a match, but I was chill and took it nice and easy,” he said.
Wood took an 8-5 lead in the second and in the third he took advantage of a mistake by Bennett to put him on his back in 4:16.
“I wrestled better than I have against him,” Wood said. “I stayed in good position and wanted to catch him when he made a mistake. Once I saw it I took the opportunity and pinned him.”
Grayson Beaudrie (170) dominated Stetson Davis but couldn’t quite get the pin. He had six nearfalls in the match but had to settle for a 25-10 technical fall win.
Powell’s Lannon Brazelton earned the first takedown over Keaton Stone (182), but the senior got a quick reversal and nearfall to take the lead. He earned a 1:30 pin.
Lindemann (195) earned a big win for the Broncs over Karson Lamb. Lamb dominated the first period with two nearfalls to lead 8-2.
But in the second with Lindemann on top he managed to turn Lamb and put him on his back, earning a pin in 2:44.
“When he got me in the scissors I wanted to throw up but when I got top I thought, ‘I have to pin him because he’s heavier,’” Lindemann said. “It was a reverse half and I rotated his shoulders. I was excited. There were so many things going through my head.”
Jonas Mickelson (220) earned a quick pin over Clayton Emmett in 24 seconds to set up Becker’s final match.
“We all wrestled hard from the beginning,” Jackson Wood said. “We knew we could be in it and could go out and win.”
While the latter half of the dual was all Cody, the early matches went to Powell.
Ty Peterson (113) lost to defending state champ Nate Balderas by fall in 5:54.
“Ty hung with the defending champ he just made some simple mistakes,” coach Wood said.
Ben Hogan (120) was pinned by Logan Werner in 58 seconds and Kash Merritt (126) lost to Emma Karhu 8-2.
“Kash not giving up a pin was important,” coach Wood said.
Cody also was open at 106 and 132, with both Taylor Baggs and Micah Grant out due to COVID-related issues.
“That’s 12 points gone and it made it too close of a dual,” coach Wood said. “We would have scored points at both 106 and 132 if Taylor and Micah would have been here.”
Down 27-0, the Broncs picked up their first win when Ghavin Vance (138) pinned Mikey Timmons. Vance was ahead 8-2, but in the third period Timmons got a reversal and nearfall to make it 8-7. A reversal by Vance gave him the advantage again and he pinned Timmons in 5:26.
“Him getting a pin was huge for us,” coach Wood said.
Kale Mickelson (145) lost to Jack Van Norman by fall in 4:35 and Brady Deming (152) lost to defending state champion Seth Horton 16-4 as Powell led 37-6.
“Brady battled and didn’t give up fall,” coach Wood said.
In JV, Will Thomasson (170) earned a pair of wins, pinning Seston Shoopman in 5:26 and defeating Jimmy Dees 12-5.
Also picking up wins were Dylan Campbell (160) who pinned Carter Gines in 1:09, Barret George (170), pinning Dillon Melton in 5:57 and Kade Fitzgerald (170), who pinned Shoopman in 1:28.
Zac Barton (220) lost to Adam Flores 8-3 and Ben Seibert (160) was pinned by Merced Silva in 2:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.