The way the first set started out on Tuesday night in Powell, it looked like the Filly volleyball team was en route to another convincing victory as they stormed out to a comfortable lead and dominated every phase of the game.
The Lady Panthers, however, showed why they are in first place in the 3A Northwest and undefeated in conference play.
The Fillies eventually got by Powell 25-19 in the first set and 25-17 in the second before the Lady Panthers took Cody by surprise in the third to earn a surprising 25-23 win.
The Fillies regrouped after that loss, however, and turned up the heat to dominate the fourth set 25-13 and head home with the win.
“They are a talented team,” Reece Niemann said. “We left too big of a gap for us to come back from in that third set.”
Cody opened up a big gap in the first set behind a pair of aces from Kennedi Niemann and a strong start in the center by Ada Nelson.
Cody jumped out 8-3 before the Lady Panthers needed a quick timeout to talk things over.
Powell continued to struggle with Kennedi Niemann’s serve, and Lady Panther transfer Kenzie Ratcliff hammered home a pair of kills to help put the Fillies up 12-3.
“It was fun coming back,” said Ratcliff, who got the loudest ovation in the introductions from a large visiting CHS crowd. “It did feel a little different, but it was fun playing them.”
Powell crawled back to within 21-18 before a Nelson kill and two solid serves by Alora Nunn ended the set.
Nelson started out the second set like she finished the first with kills in the middle and effective net play.
Reece Niemann subbed for Nelson and picked up where she left off with two quick kills to put the Fillies up 8-3.
Molly Hays followed up a sneaky lefty tip over the net for a score before hitting the floor for a diving save that led to a Reece Niemann tip and score that put the Fillies up 12-6.
The Lady Panthers capped off maybe the longest volley of the season for the Fillies with a score, and eventually pulled to within 16-13, but after a kill by Reece Niemann, a dive and dig by Victory Buck set up Ratcliff for another big shot to help the Fillies pull out the 25-17 win.
Things looked a little different in the third set, however, as the Lady Panthers held a slim lead early and the Fillies looked like they might not be on the same page.
Hays continued her impressive defensive night with diving saves and Nunn capitalized on a shot to pull the Fillies to within 9-8, but Powell put together an 8-4 run and began to pull away.
“They played really well,” Ratcliff said. “It was pretty impressive. They were digging things out and playing great.”
Allie Broussard and Rainey Powell subbed in off the bench and provided a little spark for the Fillies, but the Lady Panthers kept rolling in the set to earn one of the rare set losses of the season for the Fillies, 25-23.
Cody looked like a different team in the fourth set, however.
A Kennedi Niemann dive and dig helped lead to another big kill from Ratcliff and eventually a 6-1 Filly lead.
Hays set up Reece Niemann for a kill to make it 10-3 Cody, and Ratcliff and Buck followed that up with kills to put the Fillies up by 10.
“We fixed the things we needed to fix,” Kennedi Niemann said. “Our service and passing was better and we were just being smarter with the ball overall.”
Three consecutive digs later in the fourth by Buck helped set Nelson up for a tip and score.
A big kill by Ratcliff led a 24-13 match point, and Reece Niemann ended things with a final shot 25-13.
“I think we were just frustrated and turned it on,” Reece Niemann said
Powell was helped out by a solid match from standout junior Addy Thorington who used her height and length to keep Powell in the mix for much of the contest.
“I think it showed after that third set we were not just going to lay down,” Ratcliff said. “It felt a little weird being back, but it felt really good to get this win.”
The Fillies will have one more shot at another regular season win this Saturday as they host Riverton at 1 p.m.
Cody then travels to Riverton next week for the 4A West Regional Tournament.
