The Cody boys swim team will have some time to wind down before its conference meet this weekend in Douglas after they finished fourth in Buffalo on Friday.
Joseph Killpack flew to first in the 100 yard backstroke in 58.73 seconds, and that was before a strong showing in the 100 yard freestyle with a 53.59 for second.
Senior Bradley Fick touched out in 1:03.18 for second in the 100 yard butterfly.
In what could be one of the more competitive relays at conference, the Cody A team of Killpack, Jonah Woods, Isaac Wood and Bradley McKenzie landed third in 1:57.83.
This is the last week of the regular season for the Wyoming boys swim teams.
Last chance meets will follow the conference meets.
The state meet will be held Feb. 17-19 at the Campbell County Aquatics Center in Gillette.
Buffalo Invite
Teams
1. Buffalo 374. 2. Powell 313. Riverton 233. 4. Cody 178.
Individuals
200 yard medley relay: 3. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, Jonah Woods, Isaac Wood, Bradley McKenzie), 1:57.83.
200 yard freestyle: 5. Bradley Fick, 2:02.47.
200 yard IM: 3. McKenzie, 2:19.04. 5. Woods, 2:32.37.
50 yard freestyle: 13. William Law, 26.85. 16., Caleb Kingston, 27.57.
100 yard butterfly: 2. Fick, 1:03.18. 8. Wood, 1:16.25.
100 yard freestyle: 2. Killpack, 53.59. 9. Law, 1:03.36.
500 yard freestyle: 6. McKenzie, 5:50.82. 10. Kingston, 7:30.10.
200 freestyle relay: 5. Cody A (Wood, Law, Woods, Fick), 1:50.72.
100 yard backstroke: 1. Killpack, 58.73.
100 yard breaststroke: 5. Woods, 1:15.25. 9. Cody, 1:19.62.
400 yard freestyle relay: 4. Cody A (Kingston, Killpack, Fick, McKenzie), 4:08.13.
