Graidin Arnold sees hurdling almost as dancing.
“It’s all about rhythm,” he said. “If you don’t have the right rhythm, you can’t go as fast.”
The sophomore is only now getting a chance to get the rhythm down on the 110-meter hurdles as indoor track only offers 55-meter hurdles. Arnold missed out on his freshmen outdoor season.
So he’s taking advantage of his time in practice as the spring track and field season gets underway.
Coach Bret Engdahl is looking at Arnold to be one of the keys to the Broncs, who have a number of unknowns due to many having done other sports in the winter and with no 2020 season to look back on thanks to the pandemic.
“It’s a good turnout,” he said. “There are a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, but we have a hard time telling them apart because we only had the sophomores a few days last year.”
There are a few distance runners from cross country that could make an impact based on a strong performance in the fall, and Engdahl sees promise in brothers Luke and Nic Talich. The two were prepared to do track last season until it was derailed.
“Nic and Luke will help us,” Engdahl said.
Luke Talich said he’s out to improve his speed and athleticism for football and basketball. He’s also interested to see if he’s still the solid jumper he was in middle school.
“In eighth-grade long jump, I was a quarter of an inch from breaking the school record,” he said. “That was 19-6, so hopefully I can break 20.”
The new faces will help, as two other athletes who could have played big roles this year, Drew Trotter and Nathan Wilson, are both out with injuries.
There are a few known quantities among the distance runners, as Ian Graham, Kyle Graham, David Juergens and Riley Nielson look to make an impact in distance and middle distance after a strong fall cross country season. Distance coach Maggie Kirkham said freshman Kash Merritt is looking very strong in the 400 and 800 meter runs.
Arnold, while young, is now more of a known quantity thanks to his time in indoor and is working to fill the big shoes of his predecessors.
He is next in a line of hurdlers in the family.
Arnold is focusing on the same discipline as two of his older brothers, including one who did it in college in Nebraska. Another brother, Gage Arnold, made it to state two years ago.
Now, after missing out on outdoor last year, the next hurdling Arnold is ready for his shot.
“I’ve always watched them,” he said. “That’s driven me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.