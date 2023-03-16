The Cody girls soccer team has won four of the last five state championships and with 10 returning seniors, a sixth title is well within reach.
“I’m really confident in going for another title,” senior Gillian Growney said. “I don’t know what the other teams look like this year, but as far as what we can control on our side, we’re all determined to put in our best effort and our best work and work well together.”
Of the 35 out for the team this year, coach Marian Miears said it is a competitive group with a lot of energy.
“I think it’s been going really well,” Growney added. “A lot of the girls on the team, as of right now, are new so it’s been a little different, but everyone seems to be getting along great.”
Last year saw one of Cody’s best-ever seasons. The Fillies won the state championship for the fourth time in five years, defeating Lander in a rematch of the title game from 2021 in which Cody finished second.
The Fillies also went undefeated at 17-0. It was the first time in Miears’ 10-year career as head coach that a team has not lost a game.
Cody has only lost five players from last year’s team, with two of those being starters.
“I think the biggest strength of our team is just our ability to get along on the field and off the field,” Growney said. “It’s not very common you see that in a team. In fact, we’ve had other teams come up to us and be like, ‘I wish we had that chemistry.’”
Cody has a big group of seniors back with Ally Boysen, Reece and Kennedi Niemann, Jessa Lynn, Aspen Kalkowski, Growney, Hattie Robbins, Madison Christler, Miah McCarten and Mahayla Allred all ready to take the field.
“I’m very excited,” Robbins said. “I’ve been waiting the whole year for my senior season. All of us seniors, we’ve played with each other for like since U8 (Fire soccer),” she said. “So given that team chemistry, I think we’re going to go into the season pretty strong and hard.”
They will be complemented by some solid returning underclassmen, as well as a few newcomers.
“I’m excited to see what all the new guys bring to the table,” Robbins said, “for the new generation to build that team connection and play their hearts out.”
Cody lost forward Autumn Wilson, but doesn’t lack for returning scorers, including last year’s Underclassmen of the Year in Boysen.
The defense is also mainly intact. However, Robbins will be replacing 2022 graduate Izzy Radakovich, who was Cody’s goalie for the past two seasons. Robbins was in goal last year during Cody’s home game against Lander, which the Fillies won 3-1.
“Very early last year, Marian asked me to do it to see if that would be something I’d be interested in,” Robbins said. “I thought about it long and hard and gave it some preparation and finally decided in December that I would do it.”
Snow-covered fields and cold weather had the team practicing inside for part of last week and limited what they could do.
“The weather hasn’t been great so we’ve been working on dribbling and passing, and we finally got to shoot a little bit,” Miears said.
Another hindrance is the tight overlap of winter and spring sports, which makes early-season preparation difficult, as the majority of Miears’ starters from last year also play basketball and didn’t join the team until this week, just a few days before the first games.
“I think it definitely is a fast turnaround and the pace change is crazy for a lot of sports too,” Growney said. “It might be a little funky at first, but I think we’ll get it figured out pretty fast. That’s usually how it rolls for us.”
Cody opens the season by hosting Pinedale on Friday at 2 p.m. and 4A Sheridan on Saturday at noon.
“It’s a great way to start,” Miears said. “You’ve got Pinedale, so we can see where we’re at, and then you’ve got Sheridan, who is definitely going to test us. They’re on opposite ends of the spectrum and that’s a good mixture.”
