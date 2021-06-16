Nathan Cheney has seen a thing or two behind the chutes at the Cody Nite Rodeo. The 15-year-old Powell cowboy who specializes in bareback and bull riding has been climbing the chutes since he was 8 years old. The Enterprise caught up with the local to chat with him about his experience.
Cody Enterprise: How did you get into rodeo in the first place?
Nathan Cheney: I just wanted to follow in my family’s footsteps and do what they did.
CE: How long have you been doing this for?
NC: Since I was 8.
CE: How many years at the Cody Nite Rodeo?
NC: Six now.
CE: Why rodeo here?
NC: It’s fun, you know. We get to get on every night, it’s cheaper you don’t have to spend as much money. More people come here. We’ve got more of an audience. More rowdy in the crowd, I guess.
CE: What’s the best part of doing this for you?
NC: Experience. Getting bulls under my belt, horses under my belt.
CE: Do you have any superstitions or rituals you do before you ride?
NC: I kiss my cross and throw it behind my neck, then tuck in my shirt and go.
CE: What are you planning to do when the season ends?
NC: That’s a good question. We’ll cross that road when we get there, I guess.
CE: You’ve been doing this half your life, been around it basically your entire life, what’s your favorite rodeo memory?
NC: I think my favorite memory would probably be the first time I ever rode and covered and got a score here. That was 2016, I think, the first buckle I won here.
(The interview has been edited for clarity.)
