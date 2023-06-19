Golden stoneflies (Acroneuria pacifica) and their larger relative called Salmonflies (Pteronarcys californica) typically begin to become active sometime in June through mid to late July in the western U.S.
This activity depends on water temperature and latitude here in the Rockies.
Every angler who has ever turned over a rock in a river or stream now and then is probably familiar with the stout-bodied and hastily scurrying examples of the nymphal phase of both golden stones and salmonfly stoneflies. They are very active and predaceous. The family of Perlidae (golden stoneflies) contains most of the larger stonefly species common to freestone streams across the continent. They are easy to tell from the Pteronarcyidae species (Western Salmonfly) by their lighter, yellow/brown patterned coloration. Their longer tails/antennae and large triangular heads are other “easy to spot” differences. The adult phases are practically carbon copies of the nymphs except for the fact they have wings that are as long as the body and fly around the water rather than living beneath rocks and other bottom debris to feed and mature into adults.
The larger western salmonfly, Pteronarcys californica, are the largest North American stonefly. Like other members of the stonefly family, the Salmonfly is a useful bio-indicator. The aquatic larvae, or nymph, of the Salmonfly live underwater during these early life stages and they are extremely sensitive to pollution.
If the water is laced with chemicals, the larvae will die. Hence, the sight of many adults means the water source and the ecosystem it supports are healthy and clean. For fishermen, the sight of Salmonflies is most welcome. (Note: This also explains my enthusiastic search over a week ago!)
Salmonfly nymphs are much darker in color than golden stonefly nymphs and do not have a patterned body coloration. Body colors on the Salmonfly ranges from dark brown to black. Occasionally, the bodies can be banded with orange between the abdominal segments and have dark wing pads in the thorasic section the same color as the body.
For more than five decades now, I have made sure that I find some place in the western states where these two stonefly species are active where the waters are clear and the trout have zoned in on both the nymph and the adult stages of both stonefly species. Generally, the golden stoneflies show up first and are followed by their larger cousins. However, it is not unusual for the late spring and early summer emergences of the larger golden stones and the Western salmonfly to overlap each other. When that happens, boy howdy, let me tell you the action is often fast and furious while the hatches are in progress and well worth the time, money and travel invested when chasing these hatches.
I spent most of the week before Father’s Day looking for the hatches and also for rivers and streams that were clear enough to fish in the upper Missouri River drainages of Montana and the west side of Yellowstone National Park. The best part about this search and time away from Cody was that I spent much of that time without cell phone service or internet access.
The latter prevented getting my weekly column submitted on time, but, on the other hand, the lack of interruption from calls or text messages was sublime. This meant I could devote more time to fishing while enjoying the freedom that comes from being unplugged from civilization and the 21st century for, unfortunately, a too brief period of time.
Sadly, I found most of the waters that held larger trout to be extremely high and off color, if not downright muddy, from all the rain that has continued to bombard Wyoming and Montana since the first of June. I did find golden stones just above the Taylor Fork and another small tributary of the upper Gallatin River that has a politically incorrect name, so it will be called No Name Creek in this publication.
The trout I did catch were few and far between, but they grabbed dark brown with a mottled black body with rubber legs, or a Wade’s tan or black North Fork Special pretty good in sizes 6-10. Most of the trout were in the deeper pocket waters inside eddies where the currents were slow and the trout were not buffeted by the heavy currents.
There were some salmonflies on the lower Gallatin on the south side of Gallatin Gateway outside of Bozeman, but the river was bank to bank high and swift which made floating or wading a bad decision. So, I kept moving up the river until the flows were not influenced by the heavy rain storms nor larger streams that contributed to the excessive flows on the Gallatin which really swelled below the Taylor Fork.
The Firehole and Gibbon inside Yellowstone Park had smaller golden stones still flitting around and also a few salmonflies in the Firehole Canyon and also below Gibbon Falls. Aside from a few brown trout in the 16-18 inch range, most of the trout in these two rivers are below 14 inches and not in great numbers.
The trout in the Park would eat dries and Wade’s Orange or Yellow Ho Candy worked great as did tan or orange Chubby Chucks in size 8 and 10. I dropped a Pat’s Stone nymph or my NF Special a couple of feet below the dry and had better results on the nymphs if I am to be completely honest.
After a week spent fishing and researching stonefly activity, I came to the conclusion that I would have to wait a few more weeks for waters to recede before expecting to be able to fish and wade the freestone rivers or streams. In a few more weeks, the Yellowstone River and its tributaries inside Yellowstone will be in great shape to fish and search with either a golden stone or salmonfly dry or a dry/ dropper combination like that just mentioned.
The upper South and North Forks of the Shoshone, as well as the Clarks Fork, Wood and Greybull Rivers closer to home will also be in much better condition to fish than they are at the present time. All hold stoneflies and the trout will be on the prowl to eat a dry or nymph. I look forward to the time when the stoneflies and I converge at the same time on a river this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.