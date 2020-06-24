The Cody Legion B baseball team won one game last week.
Cody 9, Powell 1
Solid hitting helped the Cubs defeat Powell on June 9.
“The first Powell game was the most complete game we have played this season,” coach Beau White said.
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the first and added on in the second on four singles and an error.
After scoring on an error in the sixth, the Cubs final runs came in the seventh on five singles, a hit batter and a walk.
At the plate, Eli Johnston went 2-3, and Logan McLeod, Grady McCarten and Wyatt Carlson 2-4.
McLeod earned the win, going 7 innings and giving up one run on six hits.
“Logan threw a great game for us,” White said. “He came out and challenged their hitters by filling up the strike zone. Our execution offensively was very good, and gave us numerous chances to put runs on the scoreboard.”
Powell 16, Cody 6
The Pioneers scored in all but one inning, including seven in the sixth on the way to a big win.
“The second game we did not have the same intensity as we did in the first game,” White said. “We came out flat, and did not execute like we did in the first game.”
Cody scored four in the second, and one in the third and fourth.
At the plate, Carlson went 1-1, Jace Jarrett 1-2 and McCarten 1-3.
Jarrett took the loss, giving up seven runs on nine hits through 3 innings. Connor Moss went 2 innings and allowed five runs on three hits. Chance Moss threw 28 pitches and allowed four runs on two hits.
Sheridan 8, Cody 3
Sheridan pulled away late in the game June 13.
“Both Sheridan games were very similar,” White said. “We did not hit the ball very well in either game. Our defense was inconsistent and they were able to capitalize on scoring opportunities.”
Sheridan scored first but Cody tied it in the third on three singles and a walk.
The Jets added a run in the fifth and four in the sixth.
McCarten went 2-3, Jarrett 1-1, and Connor Moss, Jack Schroeder and McLeod 1-3.
Carlson started, giving up three runs on two hits through 2 2/3 innings. Reinker pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. Moss pitched 1 inning and gave up no hits and Jarrett pitched 1 inning and allowed one hit.
Sheridan 9, Cody 2
Cody fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a loss to Sheridan in the second game.
“I thought our overall readiness to play was not what it needed to be to be competitive with Sheridan,” White said. “We learned some things from those games, and will improve moving forward.”
The Cubs’ two runs came in the sixth. Chance Moss hit a double, Connor Moss a single and Carlson a single to score two.
At the plate, McLeod went 3-3 and Chance Moss 2-2.
Schroeder took the loss, giving up six runs on three hits through 2 innings. Devon Torczon pitched 4 innings and allowed three runs on two hits. Johnston pitched 1 inning and allowed one hit.
Casper 17, Cody 7
The Roughnecks scored in almost every inning to win big in the first game on Friday.
“Defensively we played well, but a few mental lapses kept innings going for them,” White said. “I was proud of the team for competing and keeping it close until late in both games.”
Trailing 9-0, Cody scored six in the fifth on singles by Carlson, Schroeder, Chance Moss, Torczon and Connor Moss, and two Casper errors.
Their final run came in the sixth on singles by Schroeder, McLeod and Chance Moss.
Schroeder went 3-4 and Reinker 2-3 and Chance Moss 2-4.
Jarrett pitched 3 innings and gave up nine runs on seven hits. Torczon went 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on one hit. Ben Reinker pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed four runs on two hits.
Casper 18, Cody 11
Casper again jumped ahead of Cody in the second game, putting up 10 runs in the first two innings.
Cody’s biggest inning came in the fourth when they scored five on two walks, two errors and double by Johnston and sac fly by Ty Peterson
Connor Moss went 2-4, and Carlson and Johnston 1-1.
Johnston took the loss, giving up 10 runs on seven hits in 2 innings. Carlson went 3 innings and allowed five runs on three hits. Schroeder pitched 1 inning and gave up two runs on three hits.
“I thought the team played hard in Casper,” White said. “Our approach at the plate was good, and we had some timely hitting. We had trouble finding the strike zone on the mound.”
Billings 2, Cody 0
Cody was shut out in the first game Monday against the 406 Flyers.
The Cubs went hitless in the 2-0 loss. The Flyers took advantage of errors to score runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Reinker went all 7 innings, giving up two runs on five hits.
“I thought we played well in the first game,” White said. “That is one of our best defensive games of the season. Ben threw a great game, and without a doubt he kept us in the game. (assistant coach Jordan Wasia) and I were proud of the effort the team gave.”
Billings 8, Cody 4
Billings scored in all but one inning on its way to a win in the second game.
Cody scored one on an error in the first, two in the second on errors and a single by Connor Moss, and one in the sixth on a double by Johnston and ground out.
Johnston went 1-2, Peterson and Jarrett 1-3 and Connor Moss 1-4.
Henry Switzer took the loss, giving up seven runs on eight hits through 5 innings. Torczon pitched 2 innings and allowed one run on no hits.
“I thought we played well in the second game also, but were unable to execute offensively,” White said. “The defensive effort was very good in the second game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.