Anyone doubting these Broncs might have to reevaluate that stance after Friday’s 56-7 drubbing of the Wolverines. Even with a slow start against Riverton, Cody almost perfectly replicated its performance – and did replicate its margin of victory – from their season opener against the Wolverines in 2022. It isn’t exactly the kind of start coach Matt McFadden wanted to see, but it is the kind of performance that the Broncs can build on.

