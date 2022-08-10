Sophomore Emmett Anderson likes the front nine at the Powell Golf Club, while junior Talon Couture the back nine.
“The front nine is open and there are fewer trees,” Anderson said.
“The back nine is shaded and it feels a little shorter,” Couture added.
Each will try to take advantage of their favorite parts of the Park County club this Thursday and Friday during the Powell Invitational as they help kick off the 2022 fall season for the Cody golf team.
“We are pretty optimistic about our season,” CHS golf coach Jacob Kraft said. “We are pretty darn young. We have no seniors on the team currently, but on the boys side we have a pretty strong nucleus returning from last season.”
The CHS boys lost a big part of that nucleus in Hunter Hall, who helped lead the Broncs to a 3A West Regional title last year, but return a handful of sophomores and juniors who look to help pick up where they left off last season.
Sophomore Logan Hall looks to follow in his All-State brother’s footsteps, while juniors Val Payne, Ethan Salzman and Couture plan to hit the ground running this week in Powell.
“That is a strong nucleus,” Kraft said. “We’d like to finish in the top third of the state this year. That would be a big accomplishment.”
Everyone on the girls side who golfed last year is back, and two more will join shortly to make for a full squad when they head to the state tournament this year.
“Having a girls score at state was our goal last year and we fulfilled that the last two weeks,” Kraft said. “This year up to five girls might make the bus trip at some point this season which is exciting for us, because we can take up to five girls on a state team.”
Junior Adelie Hall returns with plenty of experience on the course.
She is joined by sophomore Bliss Bonner, and Jordan Shumard is on board this year and will also play this week in Powell to kick off the season as the Cody team looks to expand the girls program.
As of Tuesday, six boys out of the 16 on the team were at Olive Glenn vying for five varsity spots to head to Powell.
“Right now I’m just trying to get better,” junior Wyatt Stevens said. “I started playing tournaments toward the end of the year last year and hope to keep doing that. I ended up switching grips. I was holding the club wrong.”
Practice started Monday, and this week has been more about gelling as a team and pushing each other on the course, taking it hole-by-hole and vying for a chance to compete.
“The kids we have now I’d like to see take the baton and lead by example,” Kraft said. “That’s what Hunter Hall did for us last year and pushed our younger guys. I think we are all better for it.”
That push helped the CHS boys to a fourth-place finish at state.
“I did all right last year,” Couture said. “My tournament scores weren’t that great compared to when I played practice rounds and stuff, but I think this year I am hoping to do a little better.”
The CHS squad will have plenty of support once again, as former Division I golfer coach Brandon Williams is back helping give the Broncs and Fillies an edge.
Former CHS star and college golfer Sydney Gunn is also back helping the team.
The season kicks off Thursday afternoon and Friday morning in Powell.
“I think this year will be a lot of fun,” Anderson said.
