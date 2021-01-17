The Cody Nordic ski team competed in its first two-day race of the season during the weekend at Lander. The Broncs finished fourth and the Fillies fifth.
Elisa Wachob finished 12th (18:53.6), Ali Magelky 41st (23:23.9), Pearson-Horner 52nd (24:16.0) and Liberty Laing 57th (24:41.8).
For the boys, Marshall Brookins finished 16th (16:53.5), Hayden Campbell 17th (17:03.5), Landon Rau 35th (18:16.2), McCade Brown 58th (21:23.2), Luis Mata 59th (22:33.7) and Kade McMeans 61st (25:29.8).
Saturday was the 5K classic race.
Wachob took 18th (22:02.3), Magelky 37th (24:53.4), Pearson-Horner 38th (25:11.6), Laing 59th (28:01.6) and Bailey Boulter 71st (37:48.9).
Brookins finished fifth (17:40.0), Rau 21st (19:49.4), Campbell 34th (20:58.4), Brown 48th (22:51.9), Mata 54th (24:24.1), McMeans 60th (26:09.4) and Ben Boulter 64th (35:43.2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.