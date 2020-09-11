The Cody Broncs offense has a lot of weapons; at least 11 to be exact when considering how many players touched the ball Friday night in 42-6 home win over Worland (0-2).
The variety of threats was highlighted by the performance of Keaton Stone who was a force on both sides of the ball, bringing home two touchdowns and a fumble recovery. Devyn Engdahl also had a touchdown and an interception.
As a team Cody (2-0) had 269 total yards.
Pryor finished 9-for-15 with 128 passing yards. He also threw three touchdown passes.
After a relatively slow start, the Broncs found momentum in the second quarter and were off to the races, scoring the last three touchdowns of the game.
Early in the first quarter, quarterback Caleb Pryor made an incredible recovery on a high snap. Pryor only tipped the ball on the snap but then caught it on a bounce, but three Worland rushers followed hot on his tracks. Rolling to his left under pressure and in traffic, Pryor found Devyn Engdahl with a 12-yard reception to bring the Broncs to the 1-yard line.
Nic Talich rushed it in on the next play and Jackson Gail nailed the PAT to make it 7-0.
It was defense that kept the Broncs in the driver's seat early on.
With 2:14 left in the first the Broncs stopped Lane McBee on two consecutive short rush attempts to cause a turnover on downs.
It was not until an Engdahl interception halfway through the second quarter did the Broncs offense find life. At 1:57, Engdahl received a 23-yard touchdown pass from Pryor to make it 14-0.
On Worland's first play from scrimmage on the next drive, quarterback Rudy Sanford fumbled a shotgun snap and Keaton Stone swooped in on the rush, falling on the loose ball for a fumble recovery.
On the next play at 1:32 in the second, Stone brought home a touchdown on a 38-yard hitch route and it was 21-0 Broncs.
Worland's offense showed some life to start the third but the Broncs defense came up big again.
With Worland staring at fourth-and-4 on the Cody 5-yard line, the Broncs smelled out the rush and Stone issued a big tackle behind the line of scrimmage, giving the Broncs back the ball.
At 5:46 in the third, the Warriors finally got on the scoreboard when Jorey Anderson hauled in a 27-yard reception. Sanford missed the PAT and it was 21-6.
Porter Lee came in temporarily at quarterback at 2:15 in the third when Pryor suffered a cramp.
On his second play from scrimmage, Lee pitched to Drew Trotter who was able to evade five tacklers for an incredible 13-yard gain. Chaz Cowie followed suit with a similar run on the next play for a 7-yard gain.
Pryor came back in on the next play for a 5-yard QB sneak on the last play of the third.
The drive continued to start the fourth and Nic Talich hurried home a 4-yard rush to make it 28-6.
On the next drive, Daniel Gorman and Stone both shared a sack on the Warriors's third-down play.
The Broncs then tipped the Worland punt on the next play and took over with great field possession on the Worland 43.
On that drive Pryor found Stone for a 15-yard reception with 8:41 left in the game to complete a 6-play, 43-yard push. Gail nailed the PAT and it was 35-6.
Talich got a sack on the next Worland drive and then blocked their fourth-down punt, setting the Broncs up at the Warriors 19.
From there, Nathan Wilson scampered off 17 yards to the 2-yard line and then Cowie rushed it home to make it 42-6 with 6:35 left.
On the next possession, the Broncs moved some players around on defense, bringing in Karsten Stone and moving Reese Ward to middle linebacker.
On offense some younger players came in as well. Sophomore Remy Broussard rushed off 21 yards on two carries, while fellow 10th grader Matt Nelso took a 23-yard rush around the corner. Lee finished out the game at quarterback and ran off a 13-yard QB sneak before time expired.
Cody celebrated its senior night on Friday with parents and players honored on the field before the game. The early senior night occurred to ensure the seniors are recognized in case of any games are lost due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The night also started with a moment of silence for Rob Russell, a 1977 Cody High School graduate and former Bronc football player, and the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Cody will play at Buffalo (0-1) 6 p.m. next Friday.
