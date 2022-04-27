Cody junior Robby Porter had already shattered his personal best high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches earlier in the season.
Porter brought the hops again to the Gary Benson Border War in Sheridan on Tuesday, clearing 6-06 and taking first place over the some of the best competition in Wyoming and Montana.
“The school record in 6-08,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “He just missed 6-08.25.”
After breaking the CHS long jump record in Sheridan last week, junior Luke Talich put on another impressive performance.
His jump of 22-02.50 on Tuesday easily earned him another firs place finish. He also took second in the 100 meter dash.
Distance runner David Juergens put together a pair of solid runs for the Broncs.
He finished seventh in a crowded 1,600 field in 4:48.63 and 11th in the 3,200 in 11:00.02.
It was again Taylen Stinson stealing the show on the girls side in the 1,600.
She dominated the mile race with a first place finish in 5:23.75.
Mekenzie Clark finished a solid sixth in the 1,600 in 5:33.75.
Ada Nelson again impressed in the 400 dash, taking second in 1:00.91, and Callie Shelton is starting to make her mark in the hurdles.
The sophomore had a blazing 17.28 in the 100 hurdles to finish fourth.
Gary Benson Border War
Girls
100 meter dash
8. Allie Broussard, 13.01.
200 meter dash
11. Holly Spiering, 26.73; 14. Ada Nelson, 27.26; 25. Jazlyn Waltari, 27.72.
400 meter dash
2. Nelson, 1:01.41; 7. Spiering, 1:03.32.
800 meter run
16. Zelma Rudd; 2:41.46.
1600 meter run
1. Taylen Stinson, 5:23.75; 6. Mekenzie Clark, 5:33.75; 14. Rudd, 6:00.70.
100 meter hurdles
4. Callie Shelton, 17.28; 13. Isabel Taylor, 18.52.
100 meter hurdles
7. Shelton, 17.35.
300 meter hurdles
9. Taylor, 51.74.
4x400 meter relay
3. Cody A (Broussard, Clark, Stinson, Nelson), 4:13.40.
High jump
7. Broussard, 4-10.
Pole Vault
3. Hailey Holeman, 9-08; 5. Emileigh Dalton, 9-02; T16. Kelsey Pomajzl, 7-08.
Long jump
10. Broussard, 16-00.50.
Shot put
11. Ella Boltz, 33-04.25.
Discus
20. Boltz, 87-09.50.
Boys
100 meter dash
2. Luke Talich, 10.91; 4. A.J. Baustert, 11.24; 8. Nathan Wilson, 11.49.
200 meter dash
9. Dillon Brost, 23.28; 22. Jacob Ball, 24.82.
800 meter run
7. Charlie Hulbert, 2:11.18; 8. Ian Graham, 2:12.30; 13. Ben Stewart, 2:15.59.
1600 meter run
7. David Juergens, 4:48.63; 8. Hulbert, 4:49.37; 13. Graham, 5:05.50.
3200 meter run
11. Juergens, 11:00.02.
110 meter hurdles
6. Graidon Arnold, 16.65.
110 Hurdles
8. Arnold, 16.60.
300 meter hurdles
3. Arnold, 41.00; 7. Ben Hogan, 43.90.
4x100 meter relay
4. Cody A (Baustert, Wilson, Brost, Talich), 44.47.
4x400 meter relay
4. Cody A (Arnold, Graham, Stewert, Hulbert), 3:42.95.
High jump
1. Robby Porter, 6-06; T9. Maddox Ball, 5-04.
Pole vault
4. Brost, 13-03; T13. Kaden Clark, 10-09; T17. Micah Grant.
Long jump
1. Talich, 22-02.50; 10. Jacob Ball, 19-01.50; 11. Chase Hatch, 19-00; 19. Trey Smith, 18-03.50.
Shot put
11. Drew Trotter, 41-03.50; 12. Jonny Williams, 41-02; 19. Keegan Hensley, 38-06; 25. Logan Class, 35-11.50.
Discus
8. Baustert, 123-05; 10. Williams, 119-00; 12. Class, 117-04; 15. Hensley, 115-08.
