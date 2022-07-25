Powell Pioneers pitcher Brock Johnson had only tossed one game after working one-on-one with legendary MLB relief pitcher John Rocker, but if the results from that game are any indication, the lessons paid off.
Johnson tossed six shutout innings against Riverton in a dominant performance at the district championships last week in Green River, giving up one hit, striking out 11 and helping the Pioneers advance to the second round and an eventual spot in the district title game.
Rocker and Johnson took to the hill at Milward Simpson Field in Cody during Rocker’s stint at this year’s Celebrities for a Cause event, and entering this week’s state single “A” tournament on that same field, Johnson hopes it’s the kind of coaching that can help the young thrower propel his team to a state title.
“I had never watched him before,” Johnson said. “I found out about him from the first Celebrities for a Cause and then looked him up. He was an impressive pitcher.”
Rocker made impressions on and off the field during his six-year MLB career and after, but the hard throwing lefty started his career with a bang, exactly like he entered every contest he ever appeared in.
Rocker, known for sprinting out of the dugout to the mound when his number was called, finished his first season as closer for the Atlanta Braves with a 2.13 ERA.
In his sophomore campaign, Rocker finished with 38 saves and an impressive 2.49 ERA.
“I went to one of his camps last year, and my mom was asking him and wondering if he could do a private session,” Johnson said. “She paid a little bit extra to do a one-on-one.”
Johnson had just finished an impressive regular season with the Pioneers, winning six games on the mound and finishing with an ERA around 3.
He was just named to the single “A” All-Conference team and Conference Pitcher of the Year, and is looking to add to that win total this week in Cody with a little help from Rocker.
“He went more in depth with me one-on-one,” Johnson said. “We went through a bunch of mechanical stuff. My mechanics were already pretty good, he just fixed a couple of tiny things that have made a difference, thinking about the mental side and repeating the same thing over and over again.”
After the lesson, Johnson started out the district tournament with one of his best games of the year.
“I walked a couple of people at the beginning, then started remembering some of the mechanics and it was pretty good from there on,” Johnson said. “If you just think of pitching, people think it’s just about throwing a ball, but there is a whole science behind it and he explains it really well. If you can get the science down, then it all just clicks.”
The Pioneers seemed to have everything clicking at districts, dominating a pair of games before falling to Cody in the championship game to finish second, a result Rocker may have had a hand in as well.
“I’ve already been able to help some of my own teammates with what he taught me,” Johnson said. “Even if it’s just one little thing here or there, I can help with their mechanical stuff, too. It’s great.”
The Pioneers started out with a matchup against Cheyenne on Monday morning. They play the winner of the Green River-Casper contest on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
“This tournament is going to be a lot of fun,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of evenly matched teams and a lot of them have a shot.”
Rocker may have had his share of controversies since being drafted by the Braves in 1993, but when it comes to pitching and battling through adversities, the kind of first-hand knowledge he possesses could prove invaluable in Johnson’s young career, as he still has a couple of years to go with the Pioneers.
“I just have to remember all of the stuff he told me about working your way out of pinches and the mental and physical side of the game that is going to get me to throw a little harder and a little more accurately,” Johnson said. “He is the perfect coach. He obviously knows a lot about the game. We got along really well and he is super nice.”
