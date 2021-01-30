The Cody boys basketball team went to Powell on Saturday on a mission to avenge the early season home-court loss to the 3A Panthers. It was not meant to be as the Broncs fell to No. 2 Powell, 60-43.
Cody took a little bit to settle in but found a spark when sophomore Robby Porter came into the game to replace senior guard Tucker Lynn after the latter picked up two quick fouls.
Porter had an electric start, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and adding another bucket inside the arc to spur an 8-0 run for the Broncs (2-9, 1-2 conference).
Porter and the rest of the Broncs cooled off in the second quarter after jumping out to a 17-12 lead in the first. A 7-2 run by the Panthers (8-2,1-1 conference) tied the game at 19 less than three minutes into the second frame, but Cody dug deeper and went into the locker rooms with a 26-25 lead.
The slim margin didn’t last. After a potential foul on Porter as time expired in the first half was not called, Powell came out angry, putting the pressure on Cody in the half court and drawing fouls. Powell drew three straight fouls coming out of the break, including two three-point-play opportunities.
They rode the momentum and further foul trouble from Lynn, who picked up his fourth foul in the quarter, to take 42-35 lead going into the final frame, punctuated by Powell's Mason Marchant hitting a buzzer-beating rainbow 3-pointer.
That was all the momentum boost Powell needed, as the Panthers exploded on an 18-8 run in the fourth quarter and took the season series against the Broncs.
As he has in almost every game this season, sophomore Luke Talich led the team in scoring, netting 13 points on an efficient 6-of-11 night from the field. The Broncs play again next weekend in a pair of non-conference road games in Afton and Jackson.
They’ll start the weekend with a Friday night tipoff against the Braves (5-6, 3-0 conference) at 7:30 p.m. before heading to Jackson (1-9, 0-3 conference) for a Saturday afternoon game in the shadow of the Tetons. Tipoff on Saturday is at 2:30 p.m.
