The boys and girls high school basketball season has had every bit of drama and excitement fans of the sport could have hoped for.
With just a handful of games left to go, the Enterprise went to the stat book kept by WyoPreps and pulled out some of the most interesting statistics from local players thus far.
Cody Broncs
A number of Broncs delivered performances to be proud of throughout a tough season in 4A.
When it come to single-game performances, senior Nic Talich had one of the best of anyone in 4A basketball this season dishing the rock, tallying 10 assists against Natrona County, many to his brother Luke Talich. No one in 4A had more assists in a single game than Talich.
Sophomore Robby Porter went a perfect 6-for-6 against Jackson.
As a team, the 20 free throws the Broncs hit against Jackson stands as the fourth-best mark in the class, and their 63% conversion rate against Powell was the second-highest mark in 4A this year.
Sophomore Luke Talich led the Broncs in scoring with 13.8 points per game and was third in the 4A West in that category. As good as his offense was, it was the defense where Talich really made his mark, swatting 1.2 shots and swiping 2.6 steals per game, both good for second in the 4A West. Talich also recorded the only double-double of the season for the Broncs, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 boards in Rock Springs.
OTHER STATS
In 4A West
Caleb Pryor: t-7th assists (2.4)
L. Talich: 3rd scoring (13.8), 2nd steals (2.6), 2nd blocks (1.2), 7th rebounding (5.4), 7th FG percentage (52%), 10th FT percentage (68%)
N. Talich: 4th steals (2.2), 6th assists (2.6)
Cody Fillies
The Cody girls basketball team is one of the best in Class 4A this season and it all starts with the defense. Through the regular season, the Fillies allowed the fewest points of any team and it wasn’t even close. Cody allowed 34 points per game with the next best, Star Valley, at 39.2.
Cody held Jackson to only 13 points (third-best in 4A West) in a blowout win early in February, and then to end the regular season held Riverton to just 16.
The Fillies 61 points scored against Jackson were a season-high, until their 73 points scored against Riverton (fifth-highest in 4A West), and both involved a lot of fast break layups off turnovers. Cody forced a lot of turnovers, with three players in the top-10 of the conference for stealing average.
Kennedi Niemann averaged 2.9 steals per game, sixth in the conference, Molly Hays averaged 2.4 (seventh) and Torrie Schutzman 2.1 (eighth).
While Cody may not have been the highest-scoring team in the West, the Fillies scored plenty, considering their shutdown defense and were remarkably efficient.
Cody finished fourth in 4A with 51.1 points per game (Thunder Basin leads the way with 61.5), and is third-best in shooting percentage at 40.3%.
Hays and Reece Niemann both finished the regular season shooting 50% in the field, tied for the best in 4A West, with Izzy Radakovich (48%) fourth and Brittan Bower (46%) fifth. Bower also had the fourth-best three-point percentage at 38%.
At the charity stripe, Schutzman was the second best in 4A West at 78%, with Hays (75%) sixth and Reece Niemann (74%) seventh.
OTHER STATS
In 4A West
Hays: 7th scoring (11), 8th rebounding (5.9), 6th assists (2.5).
Schutzman: 22 made 3-pointers (first on team), 8.8 points (2nd on team).
Kennedi Niemann: Averaged 7.3 points per game (third-best on team)
Meeteetse Longhorns
The season for the Meeteetse boys basketball team did not quite go the way they had hoped, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort. The team owns some of the best single-game rebounding numbers of any in 1A, nabbing the third-most rebounds and most offensive rebounds in a single game of any team in the class.
There were plenty of big individual performances, too. Junior Dace Bennett tied for the fourth-most blocks in a single game this season with five swats. Senior Dale McBride is co-owner of a state record for the best single-game free throw percentage after going 6-for-6 at the charity stripe in the season opener against the Worland junior varsity.
Bennett and McBride have been the drivers for Meeteetse on both ends of the court. McBride finished the year fifth in scoring in 1A, putting up an average of 17.8 points per game while knocking 81% of his foul shots, second in the classification.
Bennett used the springs in his legs to swat 1.1 shots per game, seventh in 1A.
OTHER STATS
McBride: 4 double-doubles
Bennett: 3 double-doubles, 13 charges taken
In 1A West
Bennett: 5th assists (3.4), 3rd blocks (1.1)
Kalvin Erickson: 8th rebounds (6.7)
Tozai May: 5th blocks (0.6)
McBride: 3rd scoring (17.8), 10th rebounds (6.4), 1st FT percentage (81)
Mickle Ogden: 10th assists (2.4)
Meeteetse Lady
Longhorns
The Meeteetse girls basketball team finished 9-10 this season and there was no shortage of big moments this year.
As a team, the Lady ’Horns showed flashes of dominance, pulling down tons of defensive rebounds (33), holding opponents to miniscule field goal percentages (14%), and posting the third-best field goal percentage (52%) of any 1A team against the Cody junior varsity. They also tied for the third-most made shots in a game with 29.
The Lady ’Horns were led by Samantha May, who tied for the second-most steals in a game with 10 and was third in 1A with five blocks in a single game. May was a defensive force, averaging 4.4 steals (third in 1A) and 0.9 blocks (7th in the 1A West) per game while averaging a team-leading 11.9 points per game. May also recorded the only triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals) of the season for the Lady ’Horns.
OTHER STATS
Abigale May: 2 double-doubles
S. May: 1 double-double, 1 triple-double
Lexi Allen: 1 double-double
In the 1A West
Allen: 3rd blocks (1.6), 9th rebounds (5.9), t-9th FG percentage (40%)
A. May: t-2nd assists (2.6), t-3rd FG percentage (46%), 5th rebounds (6.8), 10th blocks (0.7), 10th steals (2.8)
S. May: 3rd steals (4.4), 3rd FT percentage (75%), t-5th blocks (0.9), t-8th points (11.9), t-9th FG percentage(40%)
Delanie Salzman: t-6th assists (2.4)
Bella Van Auken: 1st FG percentage (50%)
