Lander headed in a shot with 48 seconds remaining in the second half to escape Cody with a 3-2 victory over the Broncs on Monday night.
The Broncs were down 2-0 in the first half when Matt Nelson settled a ball in front of the Lander goal and sent a shot in with 4:05 remaining.
Jackson Gail tied things up at 2-2 after weaving past multiple defenders at the 28:27 of the second half.
The Tigers ended up scoring in the final minute after a back-and-forth second half to get the 3-2 win.
