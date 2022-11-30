The Yellowstone Quake haven’t been without their dramatic moments so far this season, but after two more last-minute heroics over the weekend, they now find themselves just two points behind Butte for the fourth and final playoff spot.
The Quake secured a victory on a last-minute goal from Nic Cofer on Friday night to win 3-2, and got two scores in an overtime shootout on Saturday night to win 2-1 and sweep visiting Badlands.
“I was throwing a lot at them leading up to this first home series,” coach Ryan Theros said. “They’re buying into things slowly and it’s starting to show on the ice and in the games.”
Ryan Hiles scored on a power play goal at the 17:43 mark to tie things up at 1 in the first period on Friday night on assists by Blake Mitchell and Brayson Bennett.
After a scoreless second period, Cofer got the Quake back on the board at the 5:38 mark of the third on assists from P.J. Comose and Ben Carlson and the home team was suddenly back in the lead.
The Sabres tied things back up at 2 with around 4 minutes remaining, before Cofer notched his second goal of the game with 30 seconds left.
“We moved the puck from low to high and one of our defensemen, Wyatt O’Donoghue, took a shot,” Theros said. “Nic was able to get the puck in the net on the rebound. That’s one of those details they have bought into to set them up for those kinds of opportunities.”
Steven Kelly got the win in the net for the Quake, as he sent back 34 of 36 shots on the night.
The Sabres got on the board in the first period on Saturday night, and Derrand Wilcox tied things up at 1 in the second on assists from O’Donoghue and Zac Orwig.
The Sabres had plenty of power-play opportunities in the scoreless third and overtime periods, but the Quake defense again shined and shut down every one of those chances.
After the Sabres scored on their first shot in overtime, it appeared Benjamin Kluza answered, but somehow the puck didn’t get across the line and a big celebration was all for naught.
From there, however, Quake goalie Edvin Falkenstrom stopped two consecutive attempts, and Teagan Scheurer and Brayson Bennett drilled in consecutive shots as the Quake escaped with their second tight victory in as many nights.
Falkenstrom was solid in the net with 42 saves on 43 attempts. He is averaging fewer than 2.5 goals allowed this season in 14 appearances.
“Both of these games showed a little bit of our relentless attitude right now and how they want to fight all the way to the end, no matter what the score is,” Theros said. “We have guys who have stood out in good ways and some in other ways I didn’t think were so positive, which is why practice was so hard on Tuesday. We need to learn to play aggressive and physical but in a way that we still hold our composure.”
The stands this weekend were filled with players’ families visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday, which made a couple of hard-fought victories that much sweeter for a young Quake team.
“It was a fantastic weekend because a lot of the parents came out here, and that’s kind of what it’s all about is getting families to come out here and get this experience at the same time the players are,” Theros said. “That’s kind of the purpose of everything is getting everybody that’s involved the right kind of experience for their futures.”
The Quake continue their homestand this weekend with the Butte team that is just ahead of Yellowstone in the division.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at Riley Arena.
