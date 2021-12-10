This year the Nordic ski season should have a little different feel than last year, as COVID restrictions altered the face of the competitions.
“Last year we had interval starts and it was pretty hard,” sophomore Elisa Wachob said. “You would only see a couple of people. You didn’t know who was going faster than you or who was going slower than you. Half of the people you raced against you would never see.”
Lack of snow last year added to the difficulties of a strenuous year.
“I could not be more proud of what they accomplished last season,” coach Meggin Becker said. “We made it through a very interesting and challenging season. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for this program, this team and these individual athletes.”
Wachob was one of four Cody skiers ranked after the state meet last year, finishing 20th.
Marshall Brookins returns this year after finishing 11th in points after the state meet.
Landon Rau returns this year after finishing last season ranked 42nd.
“We have a lot of newcomers this year, some from Powell and Sheridan,” Rau said. “I think this is a time where the program is really going to start growing.”
With Nordic skiing being one of the more tight-knit communities in the state, this year will be a welcome change for everybody.
“Everyone is so nice to each other,” junior Hayley Pearson-Horner said. “You can talk to a person at the start and end of a race. All of the parents cheer you on, it doesn’t matter where you are from. People congratulate you as you pass them and vice versa.”
So far a lack of snow has resulted in a lot of dry land training and time in the weight room.
If snow does arrive, it might not be by accident. The skiers have their rituals to make sure the white stuff comes down.
“We do things like wear our pajamas inside out or put little angels in the freezer,” Wachob said. “We’re counting on that to make it snow.”
In the meantime, the athletes are working on improving their techniques and working on strength, and the third-year coach has them on track for a successful season.
“There is one form we are working toward, but we all have our variations,” Rau said. “Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses and coach has the experience to know how to push us.”
