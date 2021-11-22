Another successful season for Wyoming Disabled Hunters wrapped up in mid-November, with 19 of 21 hunters harvesting big game.
Wyoming Disabled Hunters formed in 2008 and since 2009 has been offering big game hunts for elk, deer and antelope throughout the Big Horn Basin to people with disabilities.
The nonprofit organization provides an affordable option for disabled hunters from around the country who wouldn’t have the opportunity to bag a big game animal otherwise.
“We had nearly 100 applicants this year, which is a number that has been pretty steady the last three years,” Wyoming Disabled Hunters President Terry Skinner said. “We try to make an exciting and affordable adventure for all of our participants.”
Hunters rely on donated tags from landowners and hunters. Qualified applicants have travel costs and room and board taken care of while they hunt in some of the most productive hunting areas in the state.
“A lot of these individuals don’t have the opportunity, or limited opportunity, to hunt where they are from,” Skinner said. “They go out with one or two volunteer companion hunters.”
Eight antelope hunters arrived in the middle of September. They were followed by seven deer hunters and six elk hunters.
The largest groups stayed at the Bull Moose Retreat, about 4 miles up the South Fork.
Hunters have been as young as 12 and as old as 88 throughout the years.
“I still keep in touch with him,” Skinner said of the older hunter from Texas. “He was just elated he was able to harvest a deer. This year I believe all of the deer hunters harvested a deer on the first day.”
Through donations and grants, Wyoming Disabled Hunters is one of a number of organizations nowadays that are equipped to handle hunters with disabilities ranging from being wheelchair bound to blindness.
With an army of volunteers and a high success rate for harvesting game, the opportunity is there for disabled hunters to continue to enjoy for years to come.
“We have about a 90% success rate for our hunters,” Skinner said. “Only two elk hunters didn’t harvest their elk. They got into some eventually, but didn’t get a chance to pull the trigger. Sometimes it just isn’t in the cards.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit wyomingdisabledhunters.org for more information.
“We are a nonprofit and really rely on the generosity of the donors and volunteers,” Skinner said. “We appreciate all the help we can get.”
