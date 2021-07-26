Facing what he hoped would be the final batter Sunday night in the second-round game against Powell at the A State Baseball Championship in Cheyenne, Cody pitcher Tyler Grenz had just four pitches to work with before he got pulled.
It was normally not a big deal, but Grenz had a no-hitter going and knew if he reached 59 pitches, he’d get pulled to enable him to return later in the week.
He needed exactly four pitches to strike out Landon Sessions, preserving the no-no in Cody’s 19-0 victory.
“I just focused on throwing strikes to end the game,” he said. “It feels great to be able to throw a no-hitter. It makes it better to be able to do it against Powell in the state tournament. I thought the defense did a great job and made some great plays to keep Powell down.”
Grenz finished with six strikeouts in 5 innings against the Pioneers.
“Tyler had a little more giddyup on his fast ball than usual and was crisp,” coach Bart Grenz said. “The defense made some fine plays behind him and Jack (Schroeder) did a great job behind the plate.”
The no-hitter was some of the only excitement in the blowout win. As they had in their two previous games, the Cubs put the game out of reach early. This time they scored nine runs in the first inning.
“We’ve talked a lot about getting up on teams early and try to get them to fold,” Tyler Grenz said.
Grenz started things off with a double, which was followed by three walks and an error to score two. Singles by Dominic Phillips, Grady McCarten, Grenz and Ethan Johnston, a walk and sac fly by Tristan Blatt brought in seven more.
“We are starting with a lot of energy and that carries to our at-bats,” McCarten said. “We all think line drives gap to gap and whenever we hit it to the outfield we are always trying to get to second.”
Cody kept things going in the second inning. After Trey Thomasson reached on an error, Phillips and McCarten both hit singles to load the bases. Three walks and a sac fly by Grenz made it 12-0, with three more runs coming in on a double to left by Devyn Engdahl.
“We didn’t focus on the score,” McCarten said. “We were all thinking more every inning and not letting off the gas.”
In the third, Thomasson hit a double and scored on an error. McCarten hit a single to put runners at the corners. A run scored on a balk by the Powell pitcher and the final came on sac fly by Grenz.
Cody scored one more in the fifth. A double by Johnston, hit batter and walk loaded the bases, with another walk scoring the run.
“I think we played extremely well,” McCarten said. “Tyler pitched a no-hitter and our offense was impeccable. We all had the bats going tonight and never let the energy die.”
Cody finished with 13 hits. At the plate McCarten went 3-4, Johnston 2-2, and Phillips and Grenz 2-3.
“Offensively the players had some great swings and hit quite a few balls hard,” coach Grenz said.
Cody faces Cheyenne tonight at 7 p.m. in third-round action.
