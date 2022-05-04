The 2022 track and field season for Meeteetse continues to be a memorable one, as a pair of young standouts continues to post some impressive marks this spring.
Dace Bennett dominated the boys long jump for the Longhorns, landing a 20 foot, 6 inch jump to take first place at the Rocky Mountain Invite on Saturday in Cowley.
The Longhorn senior nearly pulled of an upset in the 100 meter dash as well, clocking an 11.52 to take second.
On the girls side it was Jaycee Ervin again impressing with her throwing.
Ervin finished second in the discus with a toss of 96-01 and seventh in the shot with a heave of 26-07.
Sam Hollinger showed up strong in Cowley in the 110 hurdles with a fourth place finish in 44.84 for the boys.
Maylee Potas tied for fourth in pole vault and joined up with Ashlee Allen, Ervin and Kennedi Johnson to take third in the 4x100 meter relay.
Rocky Mountain Invite
Girls
100 meter dash: 10. Kennedi Johnson, 14.24.
4x100 meter relay: 3. Meeteetse (Maylee Potas, Ashlee Allen, Jaycee Ervin, Johnson), 58.81.
Pole vault: T4. Potas, 6-07.
Long jump: 6. Johnson, 14-00; 17. Potas, 11-00.50.
Shot put: 7. Ervin, 26-07; 9. Allen, 25-08.25; 18. Jasmine Barnett, 20-09.25.
Discus: 2. Ervin, 96-01; 5. Allen, 85-05; 22. Barnett, 41-08.
Boys
100 meter dash: 2. Dace Bennett, 11.52; 16. Sam Hollinger, 12.52; 20. Lewis Hesselbacher, 12.99.
400 meter dash: 12. Kalvin Erickson, 56.80.
110 meter hurdles: 4. Hollinger, 44.84.
4x100 relay: 5. Meeteetse (Kiernan Ehrart, Hollinger, Erickson, Bennett), 47.02.
Pole vault: T10. Erickson, 9-04.
Long jump: 1. Bennett, 20-06; 12. Hesselbacher, 17-04.
Triple jump: 5. Bennett, 38-11.
