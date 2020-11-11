When the Cody football team earned the No. 1 seed and guaranteed home advantage throughout the playoffs in its regular season finale win against Jackson, the Broncs greatly improved their chances of winning a state title.
Since 2009, the Wyoming football state championships have been held at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Prior to that, title games were held at the home field of the highest seed. There will be a return to that tradition this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“These kids have come through so many tough times,” said former longtime Cody football coach John McDougall.
The last time a championship game was held in Cody was 1991, when the Broncs beat Star Valley 25-7.
“It was something they will remember for the rest of their lives,” said McDougall, who was at the helm that year and also coached the 1976 state championship team that beat Laramie in triple overtime. “So many get to come watch at home. It’s special to get to do that.”
Playing a championship game at a high school field, although a little less glamorous, provides an intimate, and perhaps higher intensity feel to the game, with at least a near sell out guaranteed.
The 1991 game was old-school football at its finest. Spike Vannoy Field was grass at the time and conditions got muddy according to an Enterprise story at the time.
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, McDougall told his team, according to the story, to “suck it up and get in gear.”
The Broncs did just that, scoring all 25 of their points off defensive scores. Cody only threw two passes in the game, neither of which was completed.
“I don’t think it’s going to look like the 1991 game,” said coach Matt McFadden with a laugh.
But just like this year’s Broncs, the ’91 bunch was small and fast, with defense its strength.
“Our defense was really tough,” said Ryan Selk, a running back and outside linebacker on the team.
McFadden said he is excited for the opportunity to have the community directly involved in the championship game experience.
“We have such great fans and I think it will be great for the community,” he said.
For the players, it’s a rare opportunity to play a championship on their home field. Although some shared a little disappointment over not getting to play on the Cowboys’ field, they are also seeing the game’s location as a blessing.
“It definitely stinks not getting to play in Laramie but it’s going to be really cool getting to play here on our home field,” said Nic Talich.
McDougall, who is recovering from an injury at his home in Texas, will be watching the game online.
Selk said he will be in attendance if he can get a ticket. His advice for this year’s players is one that transcends generations of football, even though the style of play has changed over the years.
“Just put your head down and just grind through it,” he said. “Do not look up until it’s over. Just keep pounding it and pounding it.”
McDougall, who recently chatted with Cody native and Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on the phone, shared a similar sentiment to him after the Bulldogs lost a tough game.
“You tell the kids to just go out and hit, hit, hit, and play with heart,” McDougall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.