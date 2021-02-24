The Meeteetse girls basketball team has been consistently consistent all season long, splitting its games almost every weekend.
They ended the regular season the same, losing to Burlington before staking their claim as the No. 2 seed in the 1A Northwest.
Burlington 56, Meeteetse 51
It would be hard to say who wanted it more in the Meeteetse gym when the Lady ’Horns and Lady Huskies duked it out for the top spot in the 1A Northwest on Friday night.
The Meeteetse girls couldn’t quite get it done on the hardwood, falling 56-51 to Burlington.
Junior Delanie Salzman, who had her highest scoring output of the season in the loss, ran the show for the Lady ’Horns, willing contested 33-foot jumpers through the net, rim not required. Salzman hit three such shots in the first half, all to bring the Lady ’Horns (9-9, 4-2 1A Northwest) back within a possession.
“The last game against Kaycee, coach [Caitlynn Hiser] told me she had confidence in me and believed in me and I think that helped a lot, knowing that somebody else like a coach had confidence in me,” Salzman said.
It was the perfect time for Salzman to find a rhythm, as senior Samantha May found herself riding the bench with a pair of early fouls. The Lady ’Horns halfcourt offense struggled in her absence, and the Lady Huskies (10-4, 6-0 1A Northwest) took advantage, building a small lead. Their work never lasted, and the Lady ’Horns brought the game within two at the half, 25-23.
Burlington came out ready to run in the second half, putting pressure on Meeteetse, forcing the girls into mistakes and building a seven-point lead. As has been the case all season, though, Meeteetse battled back, tying the game with 51.5 seconds left in the third quarter on a free throw by senior Lexi Allen.
It didn’t last. The turnover bug bit at the worst time for Meeteetse, propelling the Huskies on a 7-2 run in the fourth quarter that proved decisive, as missed free throws sealed the fate of the Lady ’Horns and Burlington walked out of the gym with the 1A Northwest crown.
“Those situations haunt us,” coach Ernie May said. “They score in those quick little bunches, then we’ve got to crawl back. We get there and then we just run out of time.”
Salzman led the way for Meeteetse with 18 points on 4-of-20 shooting. Allen played an important role as a second option, notching an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Meeteetse 61, Dubois 25
After a close loss the night before, the Lady ’Horns made sure to end the regular season on a high note, beating Dubois 61-25.
The Rams have a small program and were unable to field a team last year. That forced difficult decisions for coach May.
“Their coach was able to keep them together,” May said. “If any one of those girls quit, they would have had to cancel the season … It was also knowing it was our seniors’ last game of the regular season at home. They just had a tough one at home against Burlington. You need to build confidence in your team. It was one of those situations where Dubois was our last game at home and my seniors wanted to finish strong.”
Finish strong they did, as Meeteetse led wire-to-wire against the inexperienced Rams. Samantha May led the way with 17 points. Allen added 13 points and eight rebounds.
“Since it was the seniors’ last conference game, we all wanted to play together and end the season on a strong note,” May said. “I think it was a good game to end on now going into regionals.”
Meeteetse will host their quadrant semifinal in the 1A West Regional Tournament. As the second seed, they’ll face Ten Sleep in the first round, a team they’ve beaten twice this season by an average of 14 points.
