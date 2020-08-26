In Meeteetse, they play on real grass.
The thick blades create a soft cushion for the crack of the pads and the crush of bodies that fly around the field in a 6-man football game.
The team looks more than a little different than the squad defeated by eventual state runner-up Hanna-Elk Mountain in last year’s quarterfinals.
Gone are former All-State players Asa Eldredge and fellow senior Brandon Tew.
Only a handful of players are back from last year’s squad. The remainder is a smattering of freshmen and newcomers to the team.
And though the Longhorns may have some new faces, they’ve started to come together.
“The team is already blending more than last year,” junior quarterback Dace Bennett said. “It’s more of a big brotherhood now than it ever has been.”
Every player is working hard to get the fundamentals and learn a new offense under coach Zeb Hagen, who is in his second year in his second turn commanding the Longhorns from the sideline.
“There’s a lot of learning early,” Hagen said. “They’re an athletic bunch, so I’m not worried about that. Now it’s just making sure we get the skill development in and get more consistent.”
The team is smaller this year, but faster. Being lighter and quicker, especially in 6-man, isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“Anyone can be good if they’ve got the heart and are committed,” said senior Hadley Abarr, one of the state’s top defensive players in 6-man last year. “Everyone is a lot more committed this year. Everyone is having a lot more fun already. I can tell.”
Eleven players are out for the Longhorns this season, one more than last year. And Bennett has high expectations after going 4-4 in the regular season last year.
“We want to make a run for state this year,” he said.
All-Conference junior Kalvin Erickson didn’t want to count his ducks before they hatch but agreed.
“I definitely think we have the potential to get that far,” he said.
For Abarr, now in his final season at Meeteetse, his goals may not put the team forever in the record books but they may be harder to achieve.
“The most important thing for me is all these boys have fun out there,” Abarr said. “That’s the biggest thing for me. It doesn’t matter if we win, lose, don’t make the playoffs, do make the playoffs, I just want them to have a good time and I’ll be happy.”
When pressed about his teammates’ goal of getting a state title, Abarr stuck to his guns.
“I think we can do it, but if we can’t, if these guys still have fun it wouldn’t be the end of the world for me,” he said. “It will still mean the world that all these boys came out to give everything they got for my senior year. It already does. I think we’ll be successful, but if not, I’m still proud of them.”
