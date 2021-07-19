The Cody Legion B team (17-23) getting ready for state after going 3-4 in its final stretch of regular season games.
“I thought their play the last couple of weeks definitely trended the right direction,” coach Sam Buck said. “I thought at times we really played some really good baseball.”
Powell 13, Cody 3
The Pioneers scored six in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull away in what was up until that point a close game.
“I thought we came out with no real sense of urgency and allowed them to capitalize on some early momentum that we could never really get back,” Buck said.
Cody scored two in the first on singles by Ty Peterson, Jace Jarrett and William Duke.
The Cubs added a run in the third on a single by Jarrett to lead 3-2.
At the plate, Jarrett went 2-for-3, and Jayvin McAlmond and Peterson 1-2.
Peterson pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Eli Johnston went 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on five hits.
Cody 11, Powell 10
The Cubs held off Powell as the Pioneers scored three in the seventh and had the bases loaded before a strikeout ended the game.
“We came out and played like a team that had something to prove,” Buck said. “Credit Powell, they did a nice job of battling back and keeping it close. To our guys credit they did a nice job of keeping composure and finishing the game off.”
Cody scored six in the first on eight walks and a single by Dylan Ungrund. The Cubs added two in the second and three in the third.
Powell put up two in the first, four in the third and one in the fourth.
At the plate, Ungrund and Myles Bailey went 1-3.
Jarrett started on the mound, giving up six runs on four hits through 2 2/3 innings. Duke pitched 1 inning and gave up one run on two hits. Austin Maxfield pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on no hits. Jaxon Hazel closed out the game and gave up no runs or hits.
Casper 14, Cody 8
The game was close until the fifth when Casper started to pull away.
“Our games against Casper are games that could’ve been blow out, but our guys responded to adversity in both games and really made it tough and competitive games,” Buck said.
Cody scored two in the first and three in the fourth on singles by Ungrund, Peterson and Jarrett, a walk, fly out and error. Cody also scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Offensively, Bailey went 2-3, Peterson 2-4 and Jarrett 2-5.
McAlmond went 1/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on one hit. Randell Nielson pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits. Maxfield went 1/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on one hit. Duke pitched 2 2/3 and allowed three runs on three hits.
Casper 9, Cody 7
A late comeback fell short for the Cubs in the second game on July 5.
“I think both games we got off to a slow start and then had to battle back,” Buck said. “And at the end of the day we just didn’t have enough to climb all the way back.”
Cody trailed 9-1, but put up four in the sixth on singles by Peterson and Jarrett, two walks and a double by Bailey.
In the seventh three walks loaded the bases and two scored on a wild pitch.
At the plate, Bailey and Jarrett went 1-2, Hazel 1-3 and Peterson 1-4.
Jarrett went 2 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Townsend Bailey pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits. Hazel pitched 1 inning and allowed two runs on two hits. Peterson went 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits.
Cody 14, Riverton 0
An 11-run fourth gave the Cubs a big win June 30 against Riverton.
In the inning, Ungrund, Nielson and Reinker hit singles, and Hazel and Bailey triples. There were also six walks.
Cody also scored two in the second and one in the first.
At the plate, Johnston, Nielson and McAlmond went 1-1, and Jarrett and Ungrund 1-2.
Cody sent five pitchers to the mound, each going an inning. Hazel, Jarrett, Reinker and Bailey gave up no hits, and Johnston allowed one hit.
Cody 8, Sheridan 6
Three late runs in the sixth gave the Cubs an 8-6 win June 29 over Sheridan.
Cody trailed 6-5 going into the inning when Hazel hit a single to get things started. After Jarrett drew a one-out walk, Reinker hit a single to left to give Cody a 7-6 lead. The final run scored on a single by Peterson.
The Cubs also put up two in the third and three in the fourth, while Sheridan had one in the second and five in the fourth.
Hazel went 3-4, Peterson 1-3, and Johnston and Jarrett 1-3.
McAlmond pitched 4 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Myles Bailey threw one pitch and Duke went 3 innings and gave up no runs on three hits.
Sheridan 15, Cody 10
Sheridan put up 11 runs in the first inning on its way to victory in the second game.
They added one in the third and three in the seventh, with 17 hits in the game.
Cody scored five in the second with three walks, two errors and a single by Hazel.
The Cubs added five more in the seventh on two walks, two errors and singles by Peterson and Myles Bailey.
Offensively, Bailey went 3-4 and Hazel 2-5.
Maxfield pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up nine runs on seven hits. Peterson went 6 1/3 and allowed six runs on 10 hits.
