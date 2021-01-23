The Yellowstone Quake gave the Frontier division's best team all they could handle on Saturday before falling to Sheridan 4-3 in overtime.
The Quake rallied from a 3-1 deficit and tied the game with just 17 seconds remaining when Keegan Ferguson found net on a Cade Rosansky assist.
But a Sheridan goal with 10 seconds left in OT gave the Hawks (22-1) a win.
Ferguson led the Quake with two goals and an assist.
He also got the Quake (8-16-1) started for the night when his score gave them a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Jack Harris assisted on the power play goal.
But Sheridan struck back and took a 3-1 lead by the end of the second.
Jack Luttringer pulled the Quake within 3-2 with 6:09 remaining.
Matt Schoer made 40 saves in goal for the Quake.
On Friday Bozeman beat the Yellowstone 7-0.
The Icedogs broke it open in the second, taking a 4-0 lead by the end of that period.
Bozeman (11-12-1) added three more in the third to seal the win.
The Quake found little offensive rhythm throughout, outshot 57-27.
Yellowstone will finish out the weekend with a 5 p.m. Sunday rematch against Sheridan at Riley Arena.
