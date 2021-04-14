This being Good Friday and all, Sandi and I had to take time to make a run up to Big Timber to get more wood for handles on the knives I make. My question is why, with Montana having one of the larger fuel taxes of any state, why is nearly everybody in Montana selling gasoline for 40 cents less than here in Cody? Yes, I’ve heard the song and dance about the difficulty in getting it delivered because we’re off the mainstream traffic areas and 17 different versions ranging from creative fiction par excellence to outright bovine effluent.
However, since the fuel cartel hasn’t changed things in the 50 years I’ve lived here, one can hardly expect changes to happen at this late date. Almost makes me want to buy an electric car. Problem is, if everybody in Cody and environs bought electric cars, the powers that be would raise the price of electricity to an outrageous level. Think not?
That said, I have to admit, straight up, that I’m not much for spectator sports. Yes, I know who Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are, even Serena and Venus Williams. Yep, Tiger Woods, too. Even going back a century, even the Sultan of Swat, Babe Ruth.
Regardless, since my favorite football guys, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, haven’t played for decades, professional athletes, while tops in their sports, seldom interest me. As for the current professional baseball scene, soccer or basketball, I’m virtually numb to the games. Rugby or hockey or girls softball, I’ll watch until I get bored, which usually doesn’t take long.
However, you put one of my children or, in this case, grandchildren out on the field, I’ll be there at every opportunity. Unfortunately, those opportunities, what with the kids living over the big hill in Sheridan, are extremely limited. The COVID thing didn’t help as our second oldest grandson, Kyle, kicked butt at football during his senior year, which was this school year.
While I’m not much of a watcher, Sandi is and we both enjoyed watching our son Greg play football and compete in wrestling when he was in high school here in Cody. We especially enjoyed watching the youth baseball games he coached when the grandkids were playing. Greg has always had a flair for what I consider “officiated” sports. Gets it from his mother. Me, not so much.
All of that to explain why, with all of this COVID crap keeping us from driving over to Sheridan, where the kids now live, to watch our grandson Kyle become an award-winning football player at a state level, not being able to watch became a bit of a thorn in the side. Fortunately, on March 27, Sheridan’s track team was in Cody to compete in the annual season-opening Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational.
So we were all watching – mom, dad, siblings, grandparents and family friends – when Kyle busted chops and took first place in the 110 hurdles, beating the next closest competitor by close to 20 feet to the finish line. The second -place finisher was just clearing the last hurdle when Kyle busted across the finish line. It was when I saw the lad, and he’s a good-sized young man, blast down those hurdles that I truly understood why North Dakota State put so much effort into recruiting him for its football team and that he turned down several other colleges to sign with N.D. Did I tell you that we’re all very proud of him? But then again, we’re very proud of all of our grandkids.
Kyle also took second place in the triple jump, hitting the pit after jumping 40 feet and 3/4 inch. The first-place jumper hit 41 feet. Both awesome jumps. I know awesome is an overworked word, but try jumping 40 feet sometime. These young athletes are nothing short of awesome.
Regardless, Sheridan finished the track meet in first place, garnering 162 points. Powell, finishing in second place, garnered 109 points if memory serves. I tell you about this because, quite naturally, our Cody sports reporters only report of where those individuals going to high school here in Cody finished. As it should be, but forgive a proud grandfather for amending the traditional hometown reporting for just a bit.
Moving on from the brag portion of this column, it seems that we’re still our own worst enemy when it comes to wildlife management. For example, recent research into turkey hunting on a national scale, or more specifically, the lack of hunting success due to depressed turkey populations in many Eastern and Midwest turkey hunting areas in recent years, indicates the reason for that sorry situation is not actually over-hunting the resource, but the way the hunting seasons are arranged, as in during the breeding season of the turkeys.
Yes, I know that’s the traditional time to put a gobbler on ice, and, having done it for several years, I understand that it’s a major thrill to court an ardent gobbler’s interest and call him in strutting and gobbling, then dropping him with a well-placed shot. Probably, thrill-wise, only equaled by calling in a rut-enraged bugling bull elk and killing him. That said, nothing beats calling in a bear, absolutely nothing.
Why? Simply because when a rut-addled bull elk comes to the call, he’s coming in for romance. That bear you called in thinks you’re lunch, not a prospective mate.
Regardless, according to the current west edition of Game and Fish Magazine, research has shown that heavy hunting of turkeys during their spring mating rituals has resulted in a variety of negative outcomes, especially hunting by calling in gobblers by imitating hens. Chief among these being a reluctance of gobblers to gobble for mates or to respond to a hen’s invitation for courtship. In other words, it’s created a decreased desire for mating among turkeys, which results in a lowered hatch rate because all of the necessary breeding isn’t getting done.
Now let’s extend the results of this research to Wyoming and some of the problems our wildlife, specifically antelope and deer, but yes, even our elk, have been having in recent decades. Every year, it seems there are less critters out there to pursue and even less youngsters in the herds. Historical note here, anthropologists have learned that most of the megafauna of the last ice age and after were pushed to extinction not by human over-hunting adult animals, but rather humans and other predators hunting the smaller, younger, dumber animals. Eliminate the youngsters and you eventually eliminate the adults.
Since researchers have found out that hunting turkeys during their spring mating season is destroying their inclination to breed their hens, why wouldn’t the same results apply to other wild critters? Yet we have a host of these early big game seasons in areas where critter populations are depressed. Intentional? I’d bet the farm that some of the area landowners are only too happy to pressure the G&F suits in Cheyenne and abet this style of birth control just to keep the numbers of critters down, resulting in keeping the hunters’ numbers down. Perhaps the endgame is the eventual elimination of those seasons, due to a calculated absence of resource, making the P.E.T.A. folks feel very warm and fuzzy inside.
And that, to paraphrase a local billboard, is what happens when your state politicians and your state G&F department becomes thoroughly, administratively, Californicated.
