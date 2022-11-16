The discussions went back and forth when it came to rebranding the Park County Ice Cats hockey team.
But when it was all said and done, the Ice Cats started the 2022-23 season with a new look, new name and new logo that has already earned some admiration from around the state.
The Ice Cats are now the Yellowstone Yeti, and it’s probably a good sign when even the opposing teams are excited about the name and logo.
“We had some people from Cheyenne we played against and they loved our logo and asked if we had Yellowstone Yeti shirts they could buy,” first year 19-and-under girls coach Amanda McGonagle said.
While many of the players and parents were attached to the Ice Cat name and logo, many on the youth hockey board thought a change would be beneficial, and help separate them from the Douglas Ice Cats team.
“Anybody who had ideas about the new name and logo was welcomed to send them in,” McGonagle said. “We narrowed it down to the top three, which I think was the Wolves, the Stampede and the Yeti. We took a vote and Yeti came out the winner. It’s a cool logo and great fit.”
McGonagle took over the girls 19U team from former coach Angie Johnson, and the new name, jerseys and logo have helped get everybody excited for the new season.
“We had some great sponsors step up and help pay for the jerseys, socks and some other things,” McGonagle said. “Treasured Memories is making up some merchandise with the new logo that will be available to purchase and we should have a website up shortly that people will be able to access and order some cool things with the Yeti logo.”
McGonagle has a group of girls coming off an appearance in the state championship game last year.
The Cody squad landed second at state the past three years, losing to Jackson in all three.
Hudson Selk and Evie McGonagle return as All-State defenders, and for the opening games of the season it has been that defense that has stood out.
Kaylee Harris has added some defensive prowess for the Yeti early in the season as well.
The Yeti took down Laramie in two games over the weekend in their home debut.
Yellowstone won 7-2 on Saturday and 5-1 on Sunday.
“Our defense is very strong,” McGonagle said. “We had one of our forwards Montana Mixon play really well both days.”
Selk and Storie McGonagle combined for the first four goals on Saturday before Mixon sent one in to make it 5-1 Yellowstone midway through the second period.
Evie McGonagle added a short-handed goal in the second to put the Yeti up 6-1, and scored on an unassisted goal in the third to put Yellowstone up 7-1 on their way to the 7-2 win.
On Sunday a pair of Mixon goals in the opening period put the Yeti up 2-0.
Evie McGonagle, Selk and Storie McGonagle all finished the second with goals to put the Yeti up 5-0 on their way to the 5-1 win.
“We had one of our girls who is 11 years old play some great defense and finish with a couple of assists in Josey Corso,” McGonagle said. “She has some speed and some size she brings to the ice.”
Mia Mushlock and Mackenzie Brown added assists on Sunday as well.
The wins put the Yeti at 2-3-1 on the young season.
They will be off until Friday, Dec. 2 when they host Miles City at Riley Arena.
