The Cody USA wrestlers landed first overall in folkstyle and second in freestyle at the 2023 Buffalo Bill Invite earlier this month at Sweitzer Gym.
Joshua Hernandez finished first in both styles for the 12U 82 pound division.
Jonah Schulz added two more first place finishes in 14U 98-110 lbs.
Bobby Hernandez also placed first in both folkstyle and freestyle in 14U.
Hundreds of young grapplers showed up from around the state and were awarded medals for the top finishes
Individual results were:
Freestyle
6U 33-39 - 2. Grady Nelson.
6U 49-53 - 1. Anthony Miears; 2. Weston Nelson.
8U 49A - 2. Jackson Miears.
8U 70 - 4. Jake Nelson.
10U 71 - 4. Tyce Grant.
10U 77A - 4. Logan Hill.
10U 77B - 3. Kameron Daley.
10U 84 - 2. Landon Blankenship.
10U 105 - 1. Isaac Kosmann.
12U 67-70 - 6. Kash Bassett.
12U 74-78 - 1. Isiah Doane, 5. Dominic Glass.
12U 82A - 1. Joshua Hernandez.
12U 86 - 2. Chauncey Dalton; 4. John Sitz.
12U 98-102 - 2. Bryton Grant; 4. Dillon Daley.
12U 117-122 - 3. Calvin Crosby.
12U 160 - 3. Owen Morgan.
12U Girls 85-95 - 2. Stevie French.
14U 71-81 - 1. Bobby Hernandez Jr.
14U 92-97 - 1. Kayson Grant; 2. Kaleb Hill.
14U 98-110 - 1. Jonah Schulz; 6. Gavin Whitlock.
14U 119-127 - 3. Cole Wright; 4. Jaxson French.
16U 106-113 - 2. Kort Sorensen.
16U 126 - 2. Gabe Grant.
Folkstyle
6U 33-36 - 6. Taryn Berchtold.
6U 39U - 5. Kylian Abbot.
6U 39B - 3. Grady Nelson; 4. Oliver Horn.
6U 43B - 3. Ezra Teichert.
6U 45-49A - 2. Jaxon Hamilton; 3. Weston Nelson; 5. Anthony Miears.
6U 49-45B - 1. Gabriel Fowler.
6U 53 - 3. Liam Thomas; 4. Ronin Wichern; 5. Chisholm Dalton.
6U 62-66 - 1. Spence Hill.
6U girls - 1. Elizabeth Hernandez.
8U 45A - 3. Wyatt Ferrell.
8U 45B - 3. Barrett Tillery; 4. Bjorn Philipson.
8U 49A - 3. Jackson Miears.
8U 49C - 5. Connor Wipf.
8U 53 A - 6. Dalton Doss.
8U 53B - 4. Thorbin Philipson
8U 53D - 4. Peyton Simenson.
8U 62B - 1. Jhett Taylor.
8U 62C - 3. Riley Posey; 4. Cooper Spence.
80U 70A - 2. Jake Nelson.
8U 85 - 3. Barrett Yoder.
8U girls 45-52 - 5. Harper Siebert.
10U 49-53A - 5. Rennon Moss.
10U 63A - 1. Eli Gideon.
10U 63B - 1. Jax Taylor.
10U 71A - 3. Kolt Merritt.
10U 71B - 3. Tyce Grant.
10U 77A - 3. Tyce Grant.
10U 77A - 3. Logan Hill.
10U 77B - 3. Kameron Daley.
10U 77C - 4. Cooper Nye.
10U 84 - 2. Landon Blankenship.
10U 105 - 1. Isaac Kosmann.
10U 120-121 - 4. Jayden Delgado.
12U 78 - 2. Isiah Doane; 5. Dominic Glass.
12U 82A - 1. Joshua Hernandez.
12U 82B - 5. Lash Dominick.
12U 86 - 4. John Sitz.
12U 98 - 1. Bryton Grant; 4. Jack LaBarbera; 5. Dillon Daley.
12U 108-110 - 1. Calvin Cosby.
12U 116-130 - 4. Isaiah Trunkhill.
12U 160 - 2. Owen Morgan.
12U girls 90-103 - 2. Stevie French.
14U 83 - 1. Bobby Hernandez.
14U 92 - 1. Kayson Grant; 4. Jude Thompson.
14U 97-102 - 1. Kaleb Hill.
14U 106-110 - 1. Jonah Schulz; 4. Gavin Whitlock.
14U 114-120A - 2. Jaxson French.
14U 114-120B - 1. Cole Wright; 4. Tate Machen.
14U 165-175 - 5. Micah Trunkhill.
16U 106-110 - 2. Kort Sorensen.
16U 120-129 - 1. Gabe Grant.
