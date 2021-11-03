Anything can happen in the playoffs, and as the undefeated, No. 1 ranked Cody Broncs football team prepares to face Star Valley in the semifinals Friday night, it might be wise to reflect on the 2017 season.
That season, Cody went to undefeated, No. 1 ranked Star Valley and beat the Braves 31-21 to advance to the championship game where they defeated Torrington 20-0 to win the title.
Star Valley was also coming off a state championship the previous season.
The situation is eerily similar, just reversed as the Broncs look to take down Star Valley and repeat as 3A state champions.
The Broncs (9-0, 5-0) enter Friday night’s matchup with the top-ranked rushing offense in the state with an average of 268.5 yards per contest at the end of the regular season.
Something will have to give as the Braves (6-4, 3-2) finished the regular season boasting the No. 2-ranked rushing defense allowing just under 100 yards per game.
Cody racked up 187 yards on the ground against Star Valley in a 23-3 win Oct. 8 in Cody.
The Broncs defense has complemented the offense all season as well.
Cody is allowing just 230 yards per game and only Douglas has allowed fewer touchdowns through the regular season.
Cody is coming off a 40-7 win over Worland last week in the opening round of the playoffs.
Star Valley handled Lander easily 50-20 to advance to the semifinals. Running back Lane Oesch rushed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
The winner will face either Jackson or Douglas in the 3A championship game.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association and Cody High School remind spectators that tickets for playoff games are $3 for students K-12 with ID and $5 for adults.
Cody season passes will not be accepted for the playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spike Vannoy Field. Gates open at 5:30.
