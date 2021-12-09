New Cody boys head coach basketball coach Jay McCarten couldn’t have picked a better time to get back into coaching.
McCarten returns to the Bronc sideline after nearly a decade since he last coached the varsity team. This year’s squad sports a young roster full of size, speed and skill, and now seems to be the perfect time to mold a young team into a championship contender as fresh faces tackle new responsibilities in a system hopefully designed to exploit plenty of potential.
“I’m loving our effort level,” McCarten said. “But when we play hard we are a little out of control. The offense and style of play is different, the defense is different and these guys are having to learn on the fly.”
For a team that graduated so many contributors last season, a group of athletic juniors and sophomores will be the building blocks for success.
As the lone seniors on the team, Mitchell Schwab and Blake Beardall can already sense a little different vibe from this year’s team.
“I think we have a good mix of everything on this team,” Beardall said. “I think we have guys that can run the floor, guys that can shoot and have some guys with good size.”
With so many new faces, new schemes and focus, the first few practices have been about more than just getting the ball in the hoop.
“We need to get a little better at communication,” Schwab said. “We are learning to talk more on the floor and becoming a little more fluid as a team.”
For a small 4A school, the Broncs will have the luxury of sending a herd of players out on the floor in the 6 foot, 4 inch range who can clean up the boards and finish around the rim.
“We all have that attitude, toughness and willingness to put in the work,” post player Remy Broussard said. “We’re willing to do whatever it takes.”
Junior Robby Porter has shown the kind of athleticism, explosiveness and outside stroke that will fill up the stat sheets quickly.
At 6’6”, Keegan Hensley could be a key weapon down low.
Fans can expect to go through some of the learning curves with the new-look Broncs as they adapt to everything from scratch, and accomplish that without field general Luke Talich for a little while.
The junior finished last season with some of the best scoring, rebounds and defensive stats in the conference, but won’t be available until later this month as he recovers from surgery on his left hand.
“Being without Luke is going to hurt,” McCarten said. “But it can be a benefit with kids getting some more playing time they wouldn’t normally get. And we know he will be right on track once he gets back.”
The crop of freshmen coming from successful middle school seasons could see some of that playing time.
One of key players in a freshman class the didn’t lose a single game in seventh or eighth grade is Grady McCarten, and so far he has made the seemingly seamless transition to varsity hoops.
“I am very excited for high school basketball,” Grady said. “I feel like we are going to be really good this year. I think our defense will separate us from other teams.”
While the starters that hit the floor may be nearly unrecognizable from last year, fans will find that tenacity and drive familiar as they begin a new chapter in Broncs’ basketball.
“Guys are going to screw things up at first, that’s the reality of it,” coach McCarten said. “But by the middle of February we’ll look to have things under control and roll into regionals seeing that development and have that confidence knowing we are playing our best basketball.”
