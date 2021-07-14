The 10th annual Dano’lope Dash in Powell reported its biggest turnout yet with 162 runners signing up for the race that took place on June 5.
“The weather was beautiful and made the event enjoyable for all,” event organizer Alex Aguirre said.
Another 58 signed up for the virtual race and 43 did the obstacle course on-hand at the Park County Fairgrounds.
Mitch Svaty won the men’s 10K race with a time of 30:31. Kayla Kolpitcke won the women’s 10K in 49:47.
Landon Schulz took the men’s 5K in 22:31. Just 59 seconds behind him was female winner Michela Morrissey.
Bradley McKenzie won the 1 mile in 7:37. Aspen Kalkowski was the top female competitor in the 1 mile, finishing in 7:42.
