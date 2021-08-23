Size 16 dry fly hooks are, apparently, too light for the big native Yellowstone cutthroat on the Yellowstone River below LeHardy Rapids.
I found this out the past several days as I tried to match wits and the hatch with the cutthroat. The trout would not rise to anything cast upon the water until the clock showed 12:45 p.m.
What trout wouldn’t like to put its lips around a fat grasshopper, a stonefly, or a large gray drake fly pattern as they drift slowly downstream? Apparently it is not the Yellowstone cutthroat residing in the slow-moving waters from LeHardy to Mud Volcano. Talk about picky eaters!
For those who have asked how the Yellowstone River has been fishing during the hoot owl closures put in place July 24, let me say the cutthroat trout are there in decent numbers and they are in excellent condition considering how much warm water and low flows can have lethal consequences on trout.
I had more than one cutthroat that measured larger than 24 inches peel my entire fly line off my fly reel and go a good 10-15 yards into my backing when I set the hook. Even those trout less than 24 inches fought very hard all the way to my net.
Landing a trout quickly was not easy, hence my problem with straightened out hooks or flies lost to broken tippet. The battle between the angler and trout never ends. Some days the trout win, some days the angler. Fishing is always a challenge and a very good reason to never give up when the fishing gets tough.
Yellowstone Park lifted the closure imposed on rivers and streams inside on Aug. 21. Thanks to cooling rains, shorter daytime hours and colder days the past week, Yellowstone fishery managers have determined that water temps have dropped enough to not cause trout mortality and also say that stream flows have stabilized and are not going to drop any farther. Fishing hours are, once again, sunrise to sunset until Yellowstone Park closes the first weekend in November.
The same water conditions and temperatures are also true for rivers and streams in northwest Wyoming. If we could have a break from rain and dirty water, the fishing conditions around the Cody area and inside Yellowstone Park should be very typical of past years for late summer in the Absaroka, Beartooth and Big Horn mountain’s rivers and streams.
Lakes will lag a bit behind the moving water temperature cool-down, but the recent cold spell has dropped lake temperatures dramatically since last Wednesday. The only real disappointment about the rain has been its water-quality impact the past month on the North Fork of the Shoshone, Buffalo Bill Reservoir and now the Shoshone River below the dam.
Hopefully, rains turn to snow and the waters return to fishable water conditions in the aforementioned waters very soon.
It will be interesting to see if aquatic insect hatches will be like last year’s now that the waters have cooled down by 5-10 degrees. Anglers should see size 14-24 blue wing olives, gray drakes, small caddis and yellow Sally stoneflies the latter part of August and through the month of September on most rivers and streams that border Yellowstone Park and flow into the Big Horn Basin. Already, the Park waters have shown good hatches when considering the extreme heat and low flows this summer.
Yellowstone Park’s trout are already deliberately feeding on the olives midday before switching to tan caddis late afternoon, then pale evening duns right before sunset. I can attest to the cutthroat feeding on size 14-18 olive mayfly patterns on the upper Yellowstone River as it flows out of Yellowstone Lake towards its Grand Canyon.
The action has been so good that I fully intend to participate in the dry fly feeding frenzies that begin just past the lunch hour and last well past the dinner hour the next eight weeks.
I have a few “beasts” that I want to match wits with again and again before winter shuts down the Park’s fishing opportunities for another year. Who knows? I might even put one or two of them in my net. If not, I can always have the thrill of watching fly line and backing peel off my reel before my hooks straighten out and lose connection with the trout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.